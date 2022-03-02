Warren County reports 11 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services reported 11 new COVID cases on Wednesday, five of which are from positive at-home results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has dropped to 4.1% from 4.6% as of Wednesday, according to Warren County Health Services.

However, according to state data, that rate is at 3.7%.

There have been a total of 63 cases over the last five days reported in the county.

The county reported a total of seven COVID patients hospitalized, which is down one from Tuesday's report, five of who are vaccinated.

Wednesday's report also shows that no one in the county is critically ill from COVID.

Since April 2020, there have been 120 people who have died from COVID in the county, with the most recent death reported on Tuesday, according to Warren County Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 11 total cases with COVID in-house, with one patient in the ICU, according to Ray Agnew, spokesperson for the hospital.

Washington County

Washington County's Department of Public Health has not released a new report since Tuesday.

According to state data, there were eight new COVID cases out of 259 administered tests reported on Wednesday.

The county reported a total of 30 active COVID cases on Tuesday, two of which are hospitalized.

These cases include positive results from at-home COVID tests, including other tests processed through a lab or an official testing site.

According to state data, the seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 4.0%.

The county reported the death on Tuesday of an 80-year-old hospital patient, who was vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, there have been a total of 85 COVID-related deaths in Washington County.

Saratoga County

There are 39 new positive cases out of 703 administered tests as of Wednesday, according to state data.

According to the Saratoga County Department of Public Health, there have been 235 positive COVID results in the last seven days in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.5% according to county data.

The county has reported a total of 318 cumulative deaths due to COVID.

There are currently 19 county residents who are hospitalized, according to the county.

Capital Region/statewide

According to Warren County data, there are 138 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, six more than Tuesday's report.

The number of patients admitted to Capital Region hospitals has been on a sharp decline since December and January, when that number had reached over 400.

Compared to the rest of the country, New York state has a higher percentage of its population that are fully vaccinated, according to Saratoga County data.

On Wednesday, there have been 2,124 new COVID cases out of a total of 129,162 administered tests statewide, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the state is 1.8%.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com

