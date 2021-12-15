Warren County reports 103rd COVID-related death

Warren County Health Services reported a COVID-related death on Wednesday.

The resident was in their 90s and lived at home before being recently hospitalized with the virus. This person was fully vaccinated, according to the county report.

Health Services and the Board of Supervisors offered their condolences in a statement released Wednesday.

The county also reported 44 new COVID cases and 43 recoveries. Fourteen of the new cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

Currently, Health Services is monitoring 435 cases, with 413 involving mild illness.

The report states 15 residents are hospitalized, with one of them considered critically ill, the remainder are experiencing mild illness. Thirteen of the hospitalized residents are unvaccinated, including the ICU patient.

Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Ray Agnew reported a total of 30 COVID patients with five individuals in the ICU. Ten patients were taken off isolation on Wednesday.

Health Services has recorded 1,689 breakthrough COVID cases out of the 45,675 fully vaccinated Warren County residents. Seventeen of the breakthrough cases have resulted in death. According to the county, all 17 were elderly or lived with pre-existing health issues.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate has risen again and stood at 8.1% on Wednesday.

The county issued the following COVID exposure advisory: Dunkin' Donuts, Dix Avenue, Queensbury, Dec. 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dec. 9, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Dec. 10, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Washington County

The Washington County Public Health Department reported 87 additional COVID cases and 69 recoveries on Tuesday.

Twelve of the new cases involve fully vaccinated individuals.

The county report stated 12 residents are currently hospitalized, which is four fewer than the last news release.

Public Health is monitoring 314 active cases, with 1,364 "persons under monitoring."

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county has increased again and stood at 9% on Tuesday.

Saratoga County

The Saratoga County Department of Public Health Services reported a total of 1,124 active COVID cases on Wednesday.

Of the active cases, 502 involve fully vaccinated individuals and 622 unvaccinated individuals.

Currently, 49 Saratoga County residents are hospitalized, according to the COVID data on the county website.

The county reported 74.7% of the population had received the full vaccine series as of Wednesday morning.

Public Health Services has recorded 5,118 breakthrough cases to date.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 6.3%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.