Warren County reports 100th COVID-related death; Virus claims two in Washington County

Warren County on Saturday reported its 100th COVID-related death since the start of the pandemic.

Washington County also reported two deaths from the virus.

The Warren County resident was in their early 60s and died in the hospital. The person lived at home prior to contracting COVID-19 and was not vaccinated.

Warren County Health Services, as well as the Warren County Board of Supervisors, offered their deepest condolences to the loved ones of the individual in a news release on Saturday.

Washington County reported two deaths. One was a vaccinated nursing home resident in their 80s and a 37-year-old individual who had not been vaccinated. This brings the total number of COVID-related deaths in the county to 63.

Both had recently been hospitalized.

Health Services sent their thoughts and prayers to the families, friends and caregivers of the lost community members.

Warren County

Warren County reported 48 new cases of COVID-19, along with 94 recoveries on Saturday.

Sixteen county residents are hospitalized as of Saturday, which is unchanged from Friday. Three of those are critically ill, while the rest are dealing with moderate illness.

Glens Falls Hospital has reported 47 total COVID-related hospitalizations, which is one more than Friday. Four of those cases are in the intensive care unit.

Health Services reports that Warren County continues to see some of the highest infection rates in the state, in terms of both test positivity rate and per capita infections.

According to Health Services, a majority of the new cases where the source of infection can be identified continue to come from workplace and family or household exposures, as well as from indoor events and gatherings.

Twenty-one of the cases reported involved fully vaccinated individuals, bringing the total number breakthrough cases to 1,498, or 3.3%, of the 44,924 fully vaccinated county residents.

The county's rolling seven-day average of new cases stands at 66.9 as of Saturday. The seven-day rolling average test positivity rate stood at 10.7% as of Saturday morning, according to Health Services.

As of Saturday Warren County's vaccination rate stood at 69.9%, while 75.7% had received their first dose.

Warren County has the following vaccination clinics coming up. Registration is required through online links at https://warrencountyny.gov/covidhub/:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration full for booster doses)

Tuesday, Dec. 14, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, Dec. 21, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Washington County

Washington County reported 101 additional COVID cases, with additional cases pending, along with 72 recoveries on Saturday

There were four additional COVID-related hospitalizations for the county, bringing the total number of hospitalizations to 24.

Of the newly reported cases, 18 involved fully vaccinated county residents. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases for the county to 948, or 2.6%, of the 36,054 fully vaccinated individuals.

As of Saturday, Washington County's vaccination rate stood at 58.9%, with 63.1% having received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Statewide

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced three additional cases of the omicron variant in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed omicron cases to eight.

All three involved New York City residents.

"We knew the omicron variant was coming and we expect to see more cases. But let me be clear: we are not defenseless," Hochul said in a news release.

She urged the public to use the tools available, including the vaccines, boosters and masks, to protect everyone as much as possible as we head into the holiday season.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said that while the omicron variant has arrived in the state, officials do not know how fast it will spread and how severe the symptoms are.

But the rise of cases in the state continues to be traced back to the delta variant.

"We encourage all New Yorkers to use the best preventative tools we have: get vaccinated, get boosted and wear a mask," she said.

The state reported 42 additional COVID-related deaths on Saturday. The state's seven-day average positivity rate stands at 4.85%.

