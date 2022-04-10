Warren County reports 10 new virus cases

On Sunday, New York state data indicated 10 positive COVID cases were identified in Warren County out of the 281 test results reported on Saturday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate was at 3.7%.

As of Sunday, 75.3% of the Warren County population has completed the vaccine series, with 68.9% eligible for booster doses. State data shows 51,528 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 48,407 have completed the series.

Washington County

Eleven new COVID cases were reported in Washington County on Saturday out of the 303 tests results reported to New York state.

The county's seven-day positivity rate was at 2.9% on Sunday.

New York state's COVID data showed 63.9% of the county population has completed the vaccine series, with 63.1% eligible for booster doses. The website indicates 41,307 residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 39,127 have completed the series.

Saratoga County

On Saturday, 901 test results were reported in Saratoga County, with 59 new COVID cases.

The county's seven-day rolling positivity was at 5.7% on Sunday, according to state data.

Statewide

Across the state, 121,924 COVID test results were received on Saturday, with 5,763 new positive cases recorded.

As of Sunday, 16,507,007 New Yorkers have received one dose of the vaccine and 14,782,169 have completed the vaccine series. According to CDC data, 76.4% of New York residents have been fully vaccinated.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

