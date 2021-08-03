Warren County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Ten individuals, including three too young to be vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Warren County, the county’s health department said Tuesday.

There are now 65 active COVID cases in the county, a vast majority of who have not been vaccinated prior to testing positive, according to Warren County Health Services.

Numerous children too young to be vaccinated have tested positive for the virus in recent days, including several in day care, summer school programs and day camps, Health Services said.

The county is reminding residents that anyone who has not received the vaccine, including children, is required to wear a face mask when in indoor public settings, as per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency, last week, updated its guidelines to recommend fully vaccinated individuals begin wearing masks indoors in areas seeing “substantial” and “high” rates of spread of the virus brought on by the highly contagious delta variant.

Warren County was experiencing moderate spread of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to CDC data. The county, on Monday, was seeing substantial spread, or an average of 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.