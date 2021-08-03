Warren County reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Ten individuals, including three too young to be vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Warren County, the county’s health department said Tuesday.
There are now 65 active COVID cases in the county, a vast majority of who have not been vaccinated prior to testing positive, according to Warren County Health Services.
Numerous children too young to be vaccinated have tested positive for the virus in recent days, including several in day care, summer school programs and day camps, Health Services said.
The county is reminding residents that anyone who has not received the vaccine, including children, is required to wear a face mask when in indoor public settings, as per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The agency, last week, updated its guidelines to recommend fully vaccinated individuals begin wearing masks indoors in areas seeing “substantial” and “high” rates of spread of the virus brought on by the highly contagious delta variant.
Warren County was experiencing moderate spread of the virus as of Tuesday afternoon, according to CDC data. The county, on Monday, was seeing substantial spread, or an average of 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period.
Still, Crandall Public Library announced it would be reinstating a mask mandate for anyone 2 and over until further notice in light of the uptick in cases locally.
Three of the county’s new cases involve individuals quarantined after being exposed by household contacts or acquaintances. Two others were exposed in the workplace, Health Services said.
The remaining cases are still under investigation.
Three people are hospitalized, including one person who is in critical condition. Two others are in serious condition.
Health Services is offering several vaccine clinics this week. They are:
- Wednesday at City Park in Glens Falls from 5 to 7 p.m. during the Take a Bite event.
- Friday at the Horicon Town Hall on Route 8 in Brant Lake during the Food Truck Fridays event from 5 to 8 p.m.
Washington County
Washington County reported five new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 30.
Two people were hospitalized, one less than Monday.
The county is still seeing moderate spread — 42.48 cases per 100,000 residents — of the virus, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
In Saratoga County, cases continued to rise sharply Tuesday.
The county has reported 221 new cases in the last seven days. There are currently 224 active cases in the county.
Saratoga Hospital reported 16 COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Tuesday, up from 14 on Monday. It's the first time the county has reported double-digit hospitalizations due to the virus since March.
The county is currently averaging 93.1 cases per 100,000 residents, according to CDC data.
A number of vaccine clinics have been scheduled at the county's Public Safety Building located at 6012 County Fair Road in Ballston Spa this week.
The Pfizer vaccine will be available at the clinics, which are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
An additional clinic has been scheduled at the Living Hope United Methodist Church at 120 Middletown Road in Waterford from 10 to 11:45 a.m. The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available.
For more information on the clinics visit: https://bit.ly/3rPUna6.
Statewide
A total of 2,932 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus on Monday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That's a positive test rate of 3.47%.
The state's seven-day positive test rate is currently 2.65%.