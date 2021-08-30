Warren County reported 20 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with 12 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 152.
All of Monday’s new cases involve community spread, including four individuals who were previously quarantined for COVID exposures, Health Services said.
Of the active cases, 138 involve mild illness, but nine people are hospitalized, an increase of one since Sunday.
One person is in critical condition and eight others are hospitalized with a moderate illness, Health Services said.
Five people are moderately ill outside the hospital.
Health Services continues to see an increase in cases involving workplace and household exposures, out-of-state travel and among children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.
Five of Monday’s cases involved fully vaccinated individuals, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 197. A total of 42,011 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series, according to Health Services.
Health Services continues to recommend all residents eligible for the vaccine get inoculated as soon as possible. Vaccines have been shown to prevent serious illness and reduce the likelihood of dying from the virus.
The county is also asking that anyone who buys an at-home COVID test kit remain quarantined at until receiving results. Those who do test positive should remain quarantined and report their results to Health Services and their physician immediately.
Anyone experiencing shortness of breath should contact their physician or go to an emergency care center.
Prompt reporting is important to begin receiving treatment, said Ginelle Jones, Health Services director.
“There is a short window of time to begin treatment with monoclonal antibodies. The quicker the treatment begins, the better it will be for those who have COVID-19,” she said.
Warren County continues to see “high” transmission of the virus, averaging 167.33 cases per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, according the data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health Services will be hosting a number of vaccination clinics in the coming days, including a booster clinic for those who are immunocompromised. They include:
- An additional dose clinic for the immunocompromised individuals only on Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. Those attending the clinic should drive up to the COVID testing trailer located at the rear of the complex and follow the signs.
- Thursday at Johnsburg Central School for students over the age of 12 and anyone seeking their first dose. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered.
- Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Humans Services building from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. All three vaccines will be available.
Washington County
Washington County reported 18 new cases over the weekend, along with 21 additional recoveries. There are now 87 active cases in the county.
Three people remain hospitalized and 247 others are under monitoring after being exposed to the virus.
A vaccination clinic has will take place at the Greenwich Central School Primary Gymnasium on Thursday. Both the Pfizer and single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
Walk-ins will be welcomed based on vaccine availability. For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2WCm5fr.
The county is now seeing high transmission of the virus, averaging 114.37 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days, according to CDC data.
Saratoga County
In Saratoga County, 90 new cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 364.
The county has reported 385 new cases in the past seven days.
A number of vaccine clinics have been scheduled in the coming days. For more information, visit: https://bit.ly/3mNFd4O.
The county continues to see high transmission of the virus, averaging 166.19 cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days, according to CDC data.
Statewide and regional statistics
Statewide, 4,147 people tested positive for the virus Sunday, the most recent day statewide data is available.
A total of 36,132 vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours.
But 2,186 people were hospitalized with the virus Sunday, including 468 who in the intensive care unit. A total of 18 people died as a result of the virus, according to state data.
The Capital Region reported 220 new cases Sunday, a positive test rate of 4.8%. The region now has an average positive-test rate of 4.6% over the last seven days.
