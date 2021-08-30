Warren County reported 20 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday along with 12 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 152.

All of Monday’s new cases involve community spread, including four individuals who were previously quarantined for COVID exposures, Health Services said.

Of the active cases, 138 involve mild illness, but nine people are hospitalized, an increase of one since Sunday.

One person is in critical condition and eight others are hospitalized with a moderate illness, Health Services said.

Five people are moderately ill outside the hospital.

Health Services continues to see an increase in cases involving workplace and household exposures, out-of-state travel and among children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.

Five of Monday’s cases involved fully vaccinated individuals, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 197. A total of 42,011 Warren County residents have completed the vaccine series, according to Health Services.