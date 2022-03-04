Warren County report shows downward trend in COVID infection rate

Warren County Health Services reported 28 new COVID cases on Friday, 10 of which are from positive at-home results.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county has dropped to 3.3% from 3.7%, creating a downward trend in the COVID infection rate.

There have been a total of 76 COVID cases over the last five days reported in the county.

The county reported seven COVID patients hospitalized on Friday, five of which are vaccinated.

Friday's report shows that no one in the county is critically ill from COVID at this time.

According to the CDC's website, Warren County's community level of infection is designated as low.

At-home COVID test kits, free to the public, are still available for pick up at the Warren County Municipal Center, county town halls and Glens Falls City Hall. Test kits are also still being distributed through most of the Stewart's Shops in the county, with the exception of the Glen and Broad Streets locations.

Southern Adirondack Independent Living, a nonprofit organization in Glen Falls, has announced that it will be giving away free COVID test kits at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. They will have tables set up near Dick's Sporting Goods, according to a news release.

Washington County

According to New York state data, there were nine new COVID positive results out of 339 administered tests on Thursday.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county has dropped to 3.6%.

The total cumulative amount in the county as of Thursday is 11,860, according to state data.

Washington County has not updated its data since earlier in the week.

According to Washington County's website, residents can pick up free at-home COVID test kits at the county Municipal Center.

According to the website, anyone in need of a test kit should contact their town hall to find out where their closest pickup location is, in addition to the county municipal center.

Capital Region/statewide

According to Warren County data, there are currently 117 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, 13 fewer than Thursday's report.

Compared to the rest of the country, New York state has a higher percentage of its population that are fully vaccinated, according to Saratoga County data.

As of Thursday, there were 2,444 COVID positive results out of 169,270 administered tests throughout the state, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for New York is 1.7%, according to data from the state's website.

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

