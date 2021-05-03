Warren County reminds short-term renters of requirement to collect occupancy tax

Warren County officials are reminding owners of short-term properties for rent that they are required to pay the same occupancy tax that is paid by traditional rental properties.

Occupancy tax is a 4% fee imposed on those who rent certain properties, and revenues from this “bed tax” are reinvested back into the local economy for the promotion of tourism and events that attract visitors, according to a news release.

Last year, the County Treasurer’s Office notified property owners who use their properties for short-term rental, defined as 30 days or shorter, that they were required as of Sept. 1 to register with the office.

County Treasurer Michael Swan will be mailing letters to owners of short-term rentals in the county who have not registered to inform them of the requirement.

This includes owners who rent their properties on their own or use companies such as Airbnb, VRBO or some other rental platform.

“We are happy to work with owners of short-term rentals to make this process as easy as possible and to walk them through compliance with the Warren County Occupancy Tax Law,” Swan said in a news release.