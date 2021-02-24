Warren County releases police reform plan

Reducing racial biases, using social media to enhance recruitment and increasing training on dealing with people in crisis are among some of the highlights of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office plan to reform policing.

People who wish to provide feedback can submit comments to Reinvention@WarrenCountySheriffNY.us. They can also submit comments by mail to: Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Police Reform & Reinvention, 1400 State Route 9, Lake George, NY, 12845. People should include a telephone number if they wish to speak in person.

Sheriff Jim LaFarr gave some highlights of the plan on Monday to the Public Safety Committee meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

LaFarr said when people are in a crisis or have a family member in crisis, they are going to call 911. The person that responds to that call is often a member of law enforcement.

The plan calls for exploring a multidisciplinary crisis intervention team that would be available to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mental health counselors may work alongside police on some of these calls, according to LaFarr.

“Those incidents are going to be more successful for the families, for the person in need and for us in law enforcement,” he said.