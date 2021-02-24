Warren County releases police reform plan

Reducing racial biases, using social media to enhance recruitment and increasing training on dealing with people in crisis are among some of the highlights of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office plan to reform policing.
People who wish to provide feedback can submit comments to Reinvention@WarrenCountySheriffNY.us. They can also submit comments by mail to: Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Attn: Police Reform & Reinvention, 1400 State Route 9, Lake George, NY, 12845. People should include a telephone number if they wish to speak in person.
Sheriff Jim LaFarr gave some highlights of the plan on Monday to the Public Safety Committee meeting of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.
LaFarr said when people are in a crisis or have a family member in crisis, they are going to call 911. The person that responds to that call is often a member of law enforcement.
The plan calls for exploring a multidisciplinary crisis intervention team that would be available to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Mental health counselors may work alongside police on some of these calls, according to LaFarr.
“Those incidents are going to be more successful for the families, for the person in need and for us in law enforcement,” he said.
The county is also exploring using virtual reality training simulators in order to improve officers’ de-escalation techniques during traffic stops, domestic disputes or dealing with emotionally disturbed people.
The department would also increase diversity and sensitivity training.
“Warren County is home to residents of diverse backgrounds and cultures. Additionally, visitors from around the world come to our region year-round. To provide the best possible service, we need to be understanding of cultural differences and sensitive to the unique needs of all,” the plan states.
The department has made revisions to expressly prohibit racial profiling.
The plan calls for purchase of body cameras for all officers, according to LaFarr.
LaFarr said the department wants to recruit more diverse candidates.
“We’re going to use more in the way of social media and the (Sheriff’s Office) website to recruit people to want to take our exam,” he said.
He plans to reach out to organizations like BOCES, SUNY Adirondack and groups like the NAACP.
Implementing a countywide neighborhood watch program is a goal, according to the plan.
In addition, the plan calls for police to use discretion for low-level arrests and encourage people arrested to participate in treatment programs in lieu of criminal charges.
The plan must be submitted to the state by April 1.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order requiring police agencies to develop these plans to reform policing in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost 9 minutes.
Departments that do not submit the plan risk losing state funding.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.