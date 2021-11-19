Warren County rejects bid to sell Mullen property for $18,000

QUEENSBURY — A plan to sell the former Mullen Iron Works property for $18,000 has been rejected by the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

The county was prepared to sell the roughly 1-acre parcel at 275 Bay Road to Hina Asad.

The property has been vacant for many years and the building on site was demolished earlier this year. The site was put on the auction block.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough had sought to stop the sale because he would like the county to use the property for a parking lot and other amenities for the adjacent bike path.

“It’s just not very suitable for any kind of development, but it’s unique and perfect for a lot that will accommodate the users immediately adjacent of the Warren County bike path,” he said.

Strough said this property would make a nice transition between the industrial property of the BD medical device plant and the residential neighborhood. He said the county could put up a pavilion with picnic tables, perhaps a butterfly garden, in addition to the parking spaces.

Strough attempted to bring forth a floor resolution. However, other board members objected.

Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said Strough’s resolution should have been brought before a committee.

“We have a process for these sort of things, and I’d like to see that followed,” she said.

A resolution to waive the rules so the request could be discussed further was not successful. The discussion continued later, when the board took up the resolution to sell the property.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan said he is concerned that there is $344,000 in taxes owed on this property and the county has spent $145,000 to raze the building and clean up the site.

He worried that putting in a new facility would trigger another environmental review. He also worried that it would be another property for the county to maintain.

“I’m not against the bike trail or anything, but when do we have to say enough is enough that the taxpayers have to keep paying for something,” he said.

At one point during the discussion, Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt uttered an expletive, apparently in frustration over who Chairwoman Rachel Seeber was selecting to call on.

“Let’s leave the vulgarities outside,” Seeber said.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer said she would like to focus more attention on other areas of the bike path that need attention instead of creating a parking facility.

McDevitt said he has knocked on doors of people near the bike path and they expressed support for turning the property into a facility for the bike path.

McDevitt said the county is investing in roads in its newly adopted budget and he considers this to be important infrastructure as well.

“Invest in the bike path. Encourage people to use the bike path,” he said.

He said recreational assets are an important amenity that can contribute to economic development, for example when people are deciding where to move or locate their business.

Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty thought the idea was a waste of taxpayer money.

“Do you want another bike trail (parking lot) less than eight-tenths of a mile from one the county owns right now — that’s less than half full,” he said.

He suggested that the town of Queensbury buy it.

Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said there is a canoe access site at Shady Grove that is not full, but it is no less valuable a resource than this piece of property could be.

Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the future of this property has been discussed at length for years and vetted in committee.

It was unclear if the matter would go back to committee. Because the county rejected the sale, it still owes the auction company $2,000. The company would have been entitled to a 6% buyer’s premium had the sale gone forward.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.