Warren County reinstates Duffy's operating license

LAKE GEORGE — Duffy's Tavern has had its operating license reinstated a week after Warren County issued the business a cease-and-desist order for not following COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the state.

The county issued the order last week after receiving multiple complaints about the Canada Street bar for not adhering to social distancing guidelines. Village safety inspectors also issued the establishment a number of warnings for not following state guidelines.

During the course of the investigation, county officials discovered the bar's operating license had expired.

The building has since been reinspected and Warren County Building & Codes reinstated Duffy's operating license.

County officials said the expired operating license was likely just an oversight by the bar's owners.

