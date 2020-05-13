Warren County records 26th death from coronavirus

Warren County has now lost 20 nursing home residents to coronavirus.
The 20th death was reported by Warren County Health Services on Wednesday. It was the 26th death in total in the county; four others were assisted living residents and two lived independently. Of the deaths, 17 have happened at nursing homes and two at assisted living rather than at a hospital.
The region also took a step back from reopening Wednesday. The region was briefly under an average of 15 hospitalizations a day, but now is averaging 18 hospitalizations a day. In addition, the region is averaging six deaths a day and must be under five deaths to begin reopening.
The first stage of reopening allows only construction and manufacturing to restart, as well as curbside pickup for retail. Wholesale trade, agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting can also begin.
Also on Wednesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 213 people testing positive. One more person has recovered, for a total of 134 recoveries, including 26 people diagnosed on symptoms without taking a test. Four people are hospitalized, three in critical condition. Three others are in critical condition in nursing homes and nine people are described as moderately ill but are not hospitalized.
- Washington County reported three more cases, for a total of 190 people testing positive. No one is hospitalized. Two more people have recovered, for a total of 122 recoveries.
- Saratoga County reported three more cases, for a total of 404 people testing positive. Nine people are hospitalized. One more person has recovered, for 323 recoveries.
- Essex County reported no new cases. The last case was more than a week ago, even as the county ramped up testing in preparation for reopening. Only three people are still ill, out of 49 cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported five coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital had five as well.
- Statewide, about 7,614 people are hospitalized, a continued downward trend. There were 416 new hospitalizations Tuesday. There were also 166 deaths, including 44 nursing home residents.
“These are not numbers, these are families,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.
The goal is for all three statistics to keep going down as the state slowly reopens — by acting swiftly the moment any one of them starts to spike. That helps public health officials keep the virus under control.
“Getting control of the outbreak is much harder,” Cuomo said.
He also announced a state website where anyone can see their region’s statistics during the reopening. It can be found here: https://forward.ny.gov/regional-monitoring-dashboard.
“It’s not, we’re reopening, period,” he said. “People get cavalier, people get cocky, people get arrogant, they forget the pain we just went through, and we will be right back where we were.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
In this Series
Coronavirus collection: Read the latest updates
-
Warren County nursing home resident dies of COVID-19
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's daily COVID-19 update
-
State is back where it started on coronavirus cases
- 126 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.