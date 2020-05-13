Warren County records 26th death from coronavirus

“These are not numbers, these are families,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Wednesday’s press conference.

The goal is for all three statistics to keep going down as the state slowly reopens — by acting swiftly the moment any one of them starts to spike. That helps public health officials keep the virus under control.

“Getting control of the outbreak is much harder,” Cuomo said.

He also announced a state website where anyone can see their region’s statistics during the reopening. It can be found here: https://forward.ny.gov/regional-monitoring-dashboard.

“It’s not, we’re reopening, period,” he said. “People get cavalier, people get cocky, people get arrogant, they forget the pain we just went through, and we will be right back where we were.”

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.