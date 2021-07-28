Warren County recommends masks in crowded public areas

Warren County health officials on Wednesday called on residents to wear face masks in crowded public areas, responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases, including several involving individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals in response to a growing number of new cases brought on by the more contagious delta variant.

It is now recommended all individuals wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with high COVID-19 transmission.

On Tuesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed the variant was spreading throughout the county.

“Given the presence of the delta variant, we feel that people should wear masks in higher risk situations to protect themselves and those around them,” Ginelle Jones, Health Services director, said in a statement.

On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the delta variant is responsible for the increase in cases across the state.

He added that state health officials were still reviewing the CDC guidelines and encouraged everyone who has not been vaccinated to get the shot.