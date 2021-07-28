Warren County recommends masks in crowded public areas

Warren County health officials on Wednesday called on residents to wear face masks in crowded public areas, responding to an increase in COVID-19 cases, including several involving individuals who were fully vaccinated.
The announcement comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revised its mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals in response to a growing number of new cases brought on by the more contagious delta variant.
It is now recommended all individuals wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with high COVID-19 transmission.
On Tuesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed the variant was spreading throughout the county.
“Given the presence of the delta variant, we feel that people should wear masks in higher risk situations to protect themselves and those around them,” Ginelle Jones, Health Services director, said in a statement.
On Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the delta variant is responsible for the increase in cases across the state.
He added that state health officials were still reviewing the CDC guidelines and encouraged everyone who has not been vaccinated to get the shot.
"It's smart, it's fair, it's in everyone's interest and it will put us one step closer to defeating this beast once and for all," he said.
Warren County reported five new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with one additional recovery.
A total of 44 people are now ill, including two hospitalized in moderate condition. Two others are moderately ill but are not hospitalized.
Two of the new cases involve individuals who were already under quarantine, and one other individual had been fully vaccinated, Health Services said.
The county has now recorded 43 "breakthrough" cases out of the nearly 41,000 residents who have completed the vaccine series.
Of those, 37 became mildly ill, and two others contracted a moderate illness. One person became seriously ill.
Three fully vaccinated individuals have died after contracting the virus. All three had an underlying illness, according to Health Services.
Statewide, 2,203 people tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, the latest day statewide data is available. The state reported a positive test rate of 2.23%.
The current seven-day positive test rate for new COVID cases stands at 2%.
