Warren County receives state funding for four projects

QUEENSBURY — Warren County will receive $380,338 through state grants for four projects to help protect the county's environment, determine housing needs and promote recreation.

According to a news release, $40,000 of the funding will be used toward an $80,000 project to develop an Organics Management Plan. The plan will be designed to increase collection of organic material to keep it out of the waste stream.

The goal with that project is to reduce the solid waste stream in Warren County.

The second project will assess housing needs across the county.

A total of $46,000 of the state funding will be used for a joint project involving Warren County Planning, the Economic Development Corp. of Warren County and the Warren County Local Development Corp. to undertake an assessment of housing needs in the county.

According to the news release, the information will be integral in determining how to move forward to improve housing opportunities for residents in Warren County.

There will be a grant of $251,838 that will help fund a collaborative effort that includes $50,000 in local funding to help purchase a mobile boat decontamination unit and expand outreach to Schroon Lake visitors. This will improve boat inspection and decontamination programs on the lake.

The fourth project will create a plan to leverage growth in the county's outdoor recreation economy. A total of $42,500 of the state funding will go toward the $100,000 project to develop a countywide plan to maximize the use of recreational opportunities, including identifying underutilized assets in order to grow the industry.

The Warren County Planning Department applied for the grants.

The county's planning director, Wayne Lamothe, said he was happy to see the state recognize the value of the four projects. He believes that the funding reflects an accomplishment in addressing needs in Warren County.

"These awards through the New York State Consolidated Funding Application program represent the culmination of many hours of staff time across multiple departments here in Warren County," Lamothe said.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

