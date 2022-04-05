Warren County receives OK to administer second COVID booster shots

Warren County Health Services has received authorization to administer a second vaccine booster shot to those who are eligible.

Health Services will announce a clinic schedule later this week.

The county confirmed 21 new COVID cases on Tuesday, 21 of which stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 123 new cases of COVID over the last five days, according to county data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate is 3.8%, which is slightly down from the last few reports.

There are still four county residents who are hospitalized.

Glens Falls Hospital has eight COVID patients in-house, with none in the ICU, according to hospital spokesperson Ray Agnew.

Washington County

When Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday, there were 41 active cases of COVID, and two hospitalized in the county due to COVID.

According to state data, eight tested positive for COVID out of 119 administered tests in the county.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.6%, according to state data.

Saratoga County

The county has had 195 positive cases in the last five days, according to local data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 3.5%.

There are currently 10 residents who are hospitalized in the county.

As of Tuesday, there are 92 active cases.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 48 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, according to Warren County data.

A total of 124 citizens throughout the region have tested positive with COVID out of 2,012 administered tests as of Tuesday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 3.7%.

Statewide, that rate is 2.8%.

A total of 2,611 have tested positive out of 57,034 administered tests statewide, as of Tuesday morning.

