Warren County receives first confirmed cases from drive-up testing site

Warren County on Saturday received the first results from its COVID-19 drive-up testing clinic at the municipal center — three additional positive cases from 16 tests given on Thursday.
All three confirmed cases are from counties other than Warren, according to a news release.
Two more Warren County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday for a total of 37.
Three of the patients are hospitalized. In addition, three additional confirmed or presumed positive patients from Warren County have been deemed "fully recovered" as of Saturday.
Warren County Public Health Services also continue to monitor a number of presumed positive patients. Now that there are more tests available, all potential COVID-19 patients will be tested.
In addition, Warren County announced on Saturday that they are seeking plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Glens Falls Hospital is working with the American Red Cross.
Eligible donors must have been lab confirmed with COVID-19 and symptom free for a minimum of 14 days and 28 days is optimal. Warren County Public Health Services staff is contacting those who meet that description.
For more information, contact https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/plasma-donations-from-recovered-covid-19-patients.html.
County health officials have also been able to clarify COVID-19 case numbers with the New York State Department of Health, as state DOH had been reporting higher case numbers in Warren County than had been confirmed locally.
Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the reason there were two reasons for the discrepancy. One is that people were former residents of the county and the hospital still had their old address on file when they previously had been a patient. The second reason is a simple clerical error. Confirmed COVID-19 patients were listed as being Warren County residents because that is where they were tested.
"We thank state DOH for their excellent partnership with Warren County every step of the way, and we commend them for the robust statistical system that they launched and are continuing to perfect," Moore added in a news release.
Testing is going very well, according to Moore. A total of 28 tests were given on Friday.
“This will scale up as providers get accustomed to it. Our plan calls for no more than 50 per day in order to keep the supply of kits healthy. But if we find that demand exceeds 50, we are already investigating whether we can obtain more kits,” he said in an email.
The drive-up clinic is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties. Testing at the site is to resume Monday at 9 a.m., and continue weekdays until the test kits are exhausted.
Glens Falls Hospital has eight positive COVID-19 cases in house, according to spokesman Ray Agnew.
Washington County on Saturday announced that it has 32 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — up from 29 on Friday.
One person remains hospitalized. Fourteen people are recovering. There are 194 people under quarantine, which is five more than the day before, according to a news release.
Saratoga County saw its cases increase from 194 to 210. Twelve people are hospitalized at this time.
Essex County now has 27 confirmed and suspected positive cases, which is up from 23 on Friday. Eight people have recovered from the virus.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Saturday that there were 9,946 additional novel coronavirus cases in the state, which brings the total to 180,458. A total of 783 people died on Friday.
The curve is starting to flatten as the number of hospitalizations have hit a plateau, according to the governor.
Cuomo also announced that there New York State court system and chief judge are going to organize lawyers to do pro bono legal assistance for people with housing issues, difficulty accessing government programs or other issues related to COVID-19.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
