Warren County receives first confirmed cases from drive-up testing site

County health officials have also been able to clarify COVID-19 case numbers with the New York State Department of Health, as state DOH had been reporting higher case numbers in Warren County than had been confirmed locally.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said the reason there were two reasons for the discrepancy. One is that people were former residents of the county and the hospital still had their old address on file when they previously had been a patient. The second reason is a simple clerical error. Confirmed COVID-19 patients were listed as being Warren County residents because that is where they were tested.

"We thank state DOH for their excellent partnership with Warren County every step of the way, and we commend them for the robust statistical system that they launched and are continuing to perfect," Moore added in a news release.

Testing is going very well, according to Moore. A total of 28 tests were given on Friday.

“This will scale up as providers get accustomed to it. Our plan calls for no more than 50 per day in order to keep the supply of kits healthy. But if we find that demand exceeds 50, we are already investigating whether we can obtain more kits,” he said in an email.