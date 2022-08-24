Warren County receives federal money for two bike trails

Warren County will receive federal money to improve two of its bike trails.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Wednesday that New York will receive $5.8 million in funding through the Northern Border Regional Commission for infrastructure improvements across the North Country and upstate New York.

Warren County will receive $160,000 from the fund, which will be used to develop an improvement plan for the Warren County Bikeway and Feeder Canal Trail.

The two trails connect the county to the rest of the state by intersecting with the 750-mile-long multi-use Empire State Trail, which starts in New York City.

The Champlain Valley Trail connects Albany to Fort Edward, where it intersects with the Feeder Canal Trail.

Warren County Bikeway bridges the gap between Lake George and the Empire State Trail.

The funding will provide the county with the resources to further develop the multi-use trail network.

This is the largest-ever annual investment through the NBRC, according to a press release from Schumer's office.

In total, there will be 12 projects funded in upstate New York and the North Country designed to help address aging infrastructure, train workers for good-paying jobs, increase tourism and accelerate the economic recovery of main streets across the upstate region, according to the press release.

The nearby town of Schroon in Essex County will receive $853,440 to improve the town's wastewater and sewage system.