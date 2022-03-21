Warren County reaches lowest rate of COVID hospitalization since July

Warren County Health Services reported on Monday that there is currently only one county resident hospitalized — the lowest reported amount since July 2021.

There have been 37 new COVID cases reported in the county over the last three days.

There were 13 on Monday, 11 on Sunday and 13 on Saturday.

Twenty of the total 37 cases stemmed from at-home test results.

There have been 61 cases over the last five days, according to county data.

There is currently no county resident critically ill from COVID, according to Warren County Health Services.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 2.1%.

Glens Falls Hospital has 11 COVID patients in-house, with one of those patients in the ICU.

At-home COVID-19 test kits are still available at the Warren County Municipal Center, town halls throughout the county, and at Glens Falls City Hall, free to the public.

Washington County

Washington County last updated its COVID data on Friday.

As of then, there were 41 active COVID cases, with three hospitalizations in the county.

There was one new reported case of COVID out of 103 administered tests as of Monday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the county is 2.9%.

Capital Region/statewide

There are 63 COVID patients throughout Capital Region hospitals, one more than Sunday's report.

The rate of patients admitted to Capital Region hospitals is currently on a slow decline, according to recent reports.

There were 50 new reported cases of COVID out of 1,838 administered tests in the Capital Region as of Monday morning, according to state data.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate for the region is 2.7%.

Statewide, that rate is 1.9%.

Statewide, there were 1,099 new cases of COVID out of 55,561 administered tests as of Monday morning, according to state data.

