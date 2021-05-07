Warren County reaches halfway mark on adult vaccinations

More than half of the adults in Warren County are now fully vaccinated against COVID.

Out of about 52,370 adults, 30,464 people have received the complete vaccine dose. Another 6,000 people have received their first of two doses. Some of them are age 16 or 17, but if everyone vaccinated was age 18 or older, 58% of the adults in the county would be fully vaccinated.

Washington County is at 43%, with 21,662 people fully vaccinated out of about 49,820 adults. Another 5,000 people have received the first of two doses.

Throughout the state, 59.4% of adult New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose, and 47% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.

Cases dropping

As more people get vaccinated, fewer COVID cases are being reported statewide. The weekly average for the state positive test rate was 1.53% Thursday, the lowest since Oct. 30. There have been 32 consecutive days of decline in the positivity rate.

Likewise, hospitalizations are decreasing. Statewide, 2,264 people were hospitalized due to COVID on Thursday, the lowest number of patients since Nov. 17. The number of patients is down 573 people over the past week.

School cases