Warren County reaches halfway mark on adult vaccinations

More than half of the adults in Warren County are now fully vaccinated against COVID.
Out of about 52,370 adults, 30,464 people have received the complete vaccine dose. Another 6,000 people have received their first of two doses. Some of them are age 16 or 17, but if everyone vaccinated was age 18 or older, 58% of the adults in the county would be fully vaccinated.
Washington County is at 43%, with 21,662 people fully vaccinated out of about 49,820 adults. Another 5,000 people have received the first of two doses.
Throughout the state, 59.4% of adult New Yorkers have gotten at least one dose, and 47% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated.
Cases dropping
As more people get vaccinated, fewer COVID cases are being reported statewide. The weekly average for the state positive test rate was 1.53% Thursday, the lowest since Oct. 30. There have been 32 consecutive days of decline in the positivity rate.
Likewise, hospitalizations are decreasing. Statewide, 2,264 people were hospitalized due to COVID on Thursday, the lowest number of patients since Nov. 17. The number of patients is down 573 people over the past week.
School cases
Hadley-Luzerne Central School District reported one case, a student at the Elementary School who tested positive Thursday.
Queensbury Union Free School District reported one case, a person who was in Queensbury Elementary on Thursday.
South Glens Central School District reported one case, a student at the high school who tested positive Thursday after being in school that day.
Friday’s cases
- Warren County reported 11 new cases, for a total of 3,391 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and six recoveries, for a total of 3,253 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 70 people currently ill. One person is hospitalized, in critical condition, the same as Thursday. The patient is in their 40s and has been critically ill for nine days.
- Washington County reported 10 new cases since Wednesday, for a total of 2,691 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and 21 recoveries, for a total of 2,588 recoveries. There are 65 people currently ill and four are hospitalized, a decrease of one since Thursday.
- Saratoga County reported 21 new cases, for a total of 14,924 confirmed cases. The county changed its website and is no longer reporting recoveries, which stood at a total of 14,510 recoveries Tuesday. There are 10 people hospitalized, one more than Thursday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: one village of Corinth resident (for a total of four).
- Still ill: six town of Corinth residents, three village of Corinth residents, 13 Moreau residents, two Northumberland residents, three town of Saratoga residents, one Schuylerville resident, seven South Glens Falls residents and 15 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: two town of Corinth residents, one Hadley resident, two Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, one town of Saratoga resident, two South Glens Falls residents and four Wilton residents.
- Essex County reported three new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 11 coronavirus patients, up from nine Thursday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported three coronavirus patients, an increase of one since Thursday. Two patients were in intensive care, an increase of one.
For Thursday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported 138 new cases, a positive test rate of 1.5%, which increased the weekly average to 1.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.1%, which increased the weekly average to 1.6%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2.3%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 1.2%, which increased the weekly average to 1.5%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 2.9%, which increased the weekly average to 1.7%.
- Statewide, 2,370 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a positive test rate of 1.22%. A total of 2,264 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 25 people died.
