Warren County puts tourism study and radio promotion on hold

LAKE GEORGE — In July, the Warren County Board of Supervisors Occupancy Tax Committee voted in favor of a $96,000 tourism study and a year-long contract for radio promotion highlighting events in Warren County, but both items were tabled by the full board to wait for the arrival of the county's new tourism director, Alfred Snow, in September.

The committee previously approved the hiring of Hunden Strategic Partners to conduct a study of ways to increase tourism.

Hunden Strategic Partners is “a full-service real estate development advisory practice specializing in master feasibility studies for transformative destination assets,” according to its website.

CEO Rob Hunden said the study would look at the attractions of the county’s peers and competitors, and compare them to this area. He cited things like arenas, hotels, conference centers, sports complexes and theme/water parks.

However, at the full Board of Supervisors meeting at the end of July, members voted to table the resolution until consulting with Snow, who starts his duties on Sept. 12.

The hiring of Snow was debated at length among the board members, with several questioning the procedure used to select the candidate.

Supervisors Doug Beaty, Jack Diamond, Rachel Seeber, Claudia Braymer and Andrea Hogan, among others, spoke out at the July meeting urging their fellow board members to reconsider the decision after qualified candidates were turned down.

The position originally required the applicant to have a bachelor's degree in a related field, which Snow did not possess and resulted in him not acquiring the job title in the first round of applications.

The job requirements were then altered and a second round of applications were reviewed by the board, resulting in the hiring of Snow over another candidate who has since taken a position as the associate commissioner of special events and visitor services for the New York State Office of General Services.

The board also voted to table the resolution to enter into a year-long contract with radio-broadcaster Walt Adams of Loud Media for radio promotion.

The promotion of Warren County events and history was set to run twice every day at a cost of $24,000 per year.

Loud Media, with offices in the city of Saratoga Springs, has local stations that broadcast in Saratoga, Glens Falls and Lake George, including Lake George Radio.

Adams said the proposal would include weekly updated segments to highlight Warren County with “compelling content about things that are happening” as well as history or other news from the county.