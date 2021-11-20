Warren County pulls septic law for more work

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday decided to pull for more review the proposed legislation requiring septic system inspections upon property transfer.

Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, chairwoman of the special committee studying the issue, introduced the motion to withdraw the legislation after a dozen speakers weighed in on the legislation, citing various concerns that it was government overreach and would not achieve the desired result of protecting water quality.

The proposal would require inspection of septic systems that are within 250 feet of certain water bodies upon transfer of the property. It applies to properties on Lake George, Schroon Lake, Schroon River, Brant Lake, Loon Lake, Lake Luzerne, Friends Lake and the Hudson River.

Braymer said preserving water quality is a serious issue. She said many of the comments brought up during the public hearing had been discussed at the committee level. The legislation was the result of compromises, including only making it apply to certain bodies, setting the distance at 250 feet and allowing municipalities to opt out.

“This is a compromise. It’s not perfect. We’re never going to have a perfect law,” she said.

That being said, Braymer said a lot of good comments were raised.

“The committee members are willing to continue looking at that and take into consideration those comments — see if there’s anything we need to tweak,” she said. “I hope the Board of Supervisor members would appreciate a little more time to think about the comments that were made and what we need to look at before we pass a final law.”

Robert DeLuke, who lives on Friends Lake, said he is concerned about the recent spate of algal blooms. He considered it a good first step.

“You can build on that. Laws can be changed every day. They can be amended,” he said.

Johnsburg resident Anne Morse, who lives on the Hudson River, said she believes that this law would make it more difficult for people to sell their homes because it will require systems to be dug up — costing thousands of dollars and destroying landscaping.

Glens Falls resident John Caffry, whose family owns property on Lake George, said people should not complain about having to spend money to upgrade their septic systems. There are loans and other ways to fund these projects.

He supported the law.

“Water quality on Lake George is certainly getting worse. There’s algae where we never had algae. This is just a first step. A lot of places don’t turn over that often,” she said.

Linda Clark, who is a longstanding board member of the Glen Lake Association, said she worried about the financial hardship that families could face and suggested that the county put in a grant program to help fund upgrades to septic systems.

Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead said that officials have known for decades that failing systems are harming the lake. Surveys have identified certain type of algae that are more prevalent when there is human waste contamination. He said land owners may not even know they have a septic system or give it any further thought when they flush the toilet.

“Those very same properties may have changed hands numerous times in the past decade and the new owners may not even be aware there is a problem,” he said.

Attorney Brian Reichenbach, who is representing a client in Lake George, said he believes there is a “false choice” that assumes people who are not in favor of this law want to pollute the lakes and rivers in Warren County.

He said he considers the law to be an unfunded mandate on private citizens. He also believes it is not constitutional to mandate that people have to have an inspection before they can sell their property.

Brian Curran, of Lake Luzerne, said the law is overbroad and somewhat arbitrary.

“I’m particularly troubled by a couple of issues that were raised about presumed access to my property. I think that’s constitutionally deficient,” he said.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

