Warren County Public Health: Third person dies

Statewide, the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths are still high, but seem to have plateaued, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Wednesday’s news conference.

“People are still getting infected but we have the infection spread down to a manageable level,” he said.

There are 18,335 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus. On Tuesday, 2,253 new patients were admitted, an increase. It had been less than 2,000 new patients each day for the last few days.

Also on Tuesday, 752 people died of coronavirus, including 45 in nursing homes. That’s slightly less than Monday’s 778 deaths.

Cuomo began announcing the number of people who died in nursing homes at Wednesday’s news conference.

He also began discussing how he would “un-pause” the state. He plans to begin with important businesses that pose little chance of infection, either because of their normal work or because of changes they are willing to implement. Those that are less essential and most likely to cause reinfections — such as large group gatherings — are likely to open last and have the most precautions.

He also wants widespread testing to be available before the state reopens, so that people can be tested and isolated quickly before they spread the illness.