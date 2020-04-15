Warren County Public Health: Third person dies

A third Warren County person has died of coronavirus.
The individual had been hospitalized for an extended period of time, according to Warren County Public Health. The person was from the southern part of the county, but Public Health did not release any other information.
Three other people tested positive for coronavirus in results that came back Wednesday. They are all believed to be related to The Pines nursing home.
Warren County is not releasing the total for The Pines, but is releasing the number of total positive tests and the number of tests from its drive-up testing center. That center had no new positives Wednesday. The only other testing locations in the county are at the hospital, which reported no new cases; Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which also reported no new cases; and the nursing home.
This brings the estimated total of people testing positive at The Pines to 33, including residents and staff. The unit that has the virus cluster is a long-term unit on the third floor, with 40 beds.
One staff member reported that local businesses were refusing to deliver takeout, even to the front doorstep, out of fear of catching the virus.
Coronavirus cannot be contracted in no-contact transactions, such as when someone pays for food by phone or online and picks it up after the delivery person leaves.
The nursing home is still being supplied with all materials it needs for its residents, including protective gear for the workers.
The total number of confirmed cases in Warren County is now 73, including one person who had previously been diagnosed with symptoms and has now been confirmed to have coronavirus. Two people are hospitalized, one in critical condition. The other is described as having “moderate” symptoms.
Washington County reported no change from Tuesday, with 40 cases.
There is now a confirmed case or a case diagnosed based on symptoms in every town in Washington County, County Attorney Roger Wickes said.
Essex County reported no change, with a total of 29 cases and one hospitalization.
Saratoga County reported six more cases, for a total of 235 people, with 14 hospitalized.
To date, 2,804 Saratoga County residents have been tested and 8.38% of them tested positive.
For each positive, the county ends up putting one to 50 other people in quarantine because they had close contact with the person who tested positive.
“By quarantining close contacts, we are slowing the spread,” wrote county spokesman Andrew Mangini in a news release. “When those in quarantine become sick, they are not out spreading the disease.”
Statewide, the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths are still high, but seem to have plateaued, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in Wednesday’s news conference.
“People are still getting infected but we have the infection spread down to a manageable level,” he said.
There are 18,335 people hospitalized statewide with coronavirus. On Tuesday, 2,253 new patients were admitted, an increase. It had been less than 2,000 new patients each day for the last few days.
Also on Tuesday, 752 people died of coronavirus, including 45 in nursing homes. That’s slightly less than Monday’s 778 deaths.
Cuomo began announcing the number of people who died in nursing homes at Wednesday’s news conference.
He also began discussing how he would “un-pause” the state. He plans to begin with important businesses that pose little chance of infection, either because of their normal work or because of changes they are willing to implement. Those that are less essential and most likely to cause reinfections — such as large group gatherings — are likely to open last and have the most precautions.
He also wants widespread testing to be available before the state reopens, so that people can be tested and isolated quickly before they spread the illness.
More testing requires businesses to make huge numbers of testing swabs and vials, and either an instant-read test or far more laboratory capacity than is available now, so that tests can be processed quickly. Currently, it can take a week to get test results back, and in a month the state has tested just 500,000 people out of a population of 19 million.
“It can’t be done perfectly, but it can be done better than we are now,” Cuomo said. “The bottom line is, we need large-scale testing. We can’t do it yet. That is the unvarnished truth.”
