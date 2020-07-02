Warren County property tax foreclosure meeting set for July 13

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Real Property Tax Services annual “Last Chance” meeting has been scheduled for July 13 at 9 a.m.
The meeting with members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors is for property owners who are at risk of losing their property to tax foreclosure, according to a news release.
If people would like to participate in the meeting, they should contact Lexie Delurey, real property tax services director, at 518-761-6466 or by email at delureyl@warrencountyny.gov.
The person will be added to the meeting after people fill out a request form and return it to Delurey
For more information, visit www.warrencountyny.gov/rp/default.php.
