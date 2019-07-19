Warren County Probation Director Robert Iusi has been chosen to head a state task force to examine what impact upcoming criminal justice reforms will have on New York's counties.
The New York Association of Counties this week launched its County Criminal Justice Reform Task Force, which will be asked to examine legal changes that will drastically change bail practices, amend the discovery and speedy trial processes and change civil asset forfeiture and probation.
The group will review the reforms to be implemented at the county level, help determine the full local impact and cost to the criminal justice system, and develop questions, comments and suggestions for state-level policy makers responsible for drafting the final implementation guidelines.
Iusi, the county's probation director for the last 20 years, said the goal of the organization is to gather information and get it to state officials to detail the impact the changes will have, including the costs.
"Bail reform is a big thing and it's going to affect a lot of us," he said. "A lot of us are trying to figure out what we need to have in place when these changes take effect."
Task force members will include representatives from each impacted county department, including sheriffs offices, county attorneys, probation departments, district attorneys and public defenders. They will come from counties across the state to ensure each region is included.
"Counties support the important reforms outlined in the 2019-20 state budget," Stephen Acquario, NYSAC executive director, said in a news release. "There are many questions that have surfaced and will need to be answered before counties can execute the new laws. Having experts who are working in the field recommend policy considerations to the state will help both those in need of services and local taxpayers."
Local sheriffs and police administrators have questioned the rationale behind the changes, in light of low upstate crime rates that have been falling steadily for years.
Supervisors in Warren and Washington counties have expressed concerns about added costs that will result from the changes, as more accused criminals will be out of jail in need of supervision, and police will likely be dealing with more defendants failing to show up for court. But there may also be lower jail costs with smaller inmate populations.
There is no money in the 2019-20 state budget for the counties despite the changes.
"We want to make sure this is funded appropriately," Iusi said. "Hopefully, the Legislature will put some money for it in the state budget next year."
