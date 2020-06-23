Warren County primary results are only preliminary

The Warrensburg town clerk Republican primary was also too close to call Tuesday night. Incumbent Pamela Lloyd was only 29 votes ahead of challenger Ilana “Laney” Morgan. Lloyd garnered 141 votes to Morgan’s 112 votes with early voting and votes cast at the polls Tuesday. There are 166 absentee ballots to be counted on July 1, and more could come in if they are postmarked by Tuesday. A total of 235 people asked for absentee ballots.

Lloyd was appointed to the position of town clerk in January after the retirement of longtime Town Clerk Donna Combs. Morgan has claimed Lloyd did not have any experience in municipal government before her appointment.

Morgan was fired from her job with the county in March 2019 after officials said she allegedly improperly used her position to get documents from the state to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed. She filed a lawsuit in June 2019 against the county for improper termination.

In total, 4,753 absentees were requested for the primaries.