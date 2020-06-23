Warren County primary results are only preliminary

Despite the pandemic, 1,606 voters turned out in person for the Warren County primaries Tuesday.
However, so many people voted through absentee ballot this year that the primary results have not determined a winner.
For county judge, the Democrats, Conservatives and Independence Party are weighing two candidates for their nomination.
Candidates tend to receive the same proportion of absentees as they do in-person votes, in which case it appears the judge race this fall could be between Nikki Moreschi and Robert Smith.
For the Democratic line, Moreschi received 65% of the in-person votes Tuesday, with 672 votes. Her opponent in that race, Gregory Canale, received 337 votes. But those votes are vastly outnumbered by absentee votes. The Warren County Board of Elections sent out 4,030 absentee ballots to Democrats, and had received 2,796 back after mail was delivered Tuesday.
In the Conservative Party race, 93 people asked for absentee ballots and 64 have sent them back. Another 92 people voted in person. Of the in-person votes, Smith won with 62 votes to opponent Canale’s 30 votes. With half the votes counted, Smith is likely to win, but it is too close to call until absentee ballots are counted.
In the Independence Party race, Smith is also ahead, with 62 votes to Moreschi’s 41 votes. But 395 people asked for absentees and 242 sent them back so far. That means the race could be won by either one when absentees are counted.
The Warrensburg town clerk Republican primary was also too close to call Tuesday night. Incumbent Pamela Lloyd was only 29 votes ahead of challenger Ilana “Laney” Morgan. Lloyd garnered 141 votes to Morgan’s 112 votes with early voting and votes cast at the polls Tuesday. There are 166 absentee ballots to be counted on July 1, and more could come in if they are postmarked by Tuesday. A total of 235 people asked for absentee ballots.
Lloyd was appointed to the position of town clerk in January after the retirement of longtime Town Clerk Donna Combs. Morgan has claimed Lloyd did not have any experience in municipal government before her appointment.
Morgan was fired from her job with the county in March 2019 after officials said she allegedly improperly used her position to get documents from the state to obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed. She filed a lawsuit in June 2019 against the county for improper termination.
In total, 4,753 absentees were requested for the primaries.
It means the Board of Elections will have a lot of counting to do, but it won’t be by hand. The Warren County board bought an envelope-opening machine and has three ballot reading machines. The commissioners think that in two days of counting, they can get through enough of the absentee ballots to make it clear who won each race.
But they can’t start counting until July 1 because of a new process started last year to weed out fraud.
By June 30, the board must upload to the state Board of Elections a list of every person who voted by absentee and affidavit. The list will be cross-checked to make sure no one voted twice.
Then, probably around 1 p.m. on July 1, boards can start counting.
That means preliminary results should be ready by the evening of July 2.
The turnout was better than in the contested 2016 Democratic presidential primary, in which 4,329 Democrats cast ballots in person and another 417 sent in absentee ballots. This time, 1,697 Democrats voted in person and up to another 4,157 sent in absentees.
Primary in-person results
These are unofficial results from in-person voting Tuesday and in earlier days. Absentee ballots will decide the races next week.
Race Party Name Votes
Warren County Judge and Surrogate Conservative Gregory Canale 30
Robert Smith 62
Independence Robert Smith 62
Nikki Moreschi 41
Democratic Gregory Canale 337
Nikki Moreschi 672
Warrensburg town clerk Ilana Morgan 111
Pamela Lloyd 136
