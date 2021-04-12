Warren County prepares COVID memorial service

One year ago this week, Warren County lost its first resident to coronavirus. On Tuesday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a dedication ceremony as a maple tree is planted at Warren County Municipal Center in honor of those who have died of COVID.
The public will be able to visit the tree and pay their respects in the future, but the ceremony itself will not be open to the public to avoid a large crowd.
School graduations allowed
Beginning May 1, schools will be allowed to hold indoor and outdoor graduations, with some limits.
Outdoor events with more than 500 people will be limited to 20% of the capacity of the outdoor venue, if the venue has a capacity of 2,500 people or more.
Outdoor events with 201 to 500 people will be limited to 33% of capacity. If the event has fewer than 200 people, or 2 attendees per student, the venue will be limited to 50 percent of capacity.
Indoor events with more than 150 people are limited to 10% of capacity for venues than can hold 1,500 people or more. Events with 101 to 150 people indoors will be limited to 33% of the indoor venue’s capacity. Events with up to 100 people, or two attendees per student, will be limited to 50% of the indoor venue’s capacity.
At all graduations, Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged organizers to gather vaccination or recent COVID test results.
“The graduation ceremonies we think are important and we hope schools have graduation ceremonies, we just want them safe and we want them smart,” he said, before listing the limitations and rules, such as masks, social distancing and health screening.
“All that being said, we continue to encourage virtual, drive-in or individual ceremonies. They are still the safest option for students and families. But we deserve a break and students deserve their day for graduation and families deserve a little good news. It’s been a long, long year,” he said.
Vaccine update
One in four New Yorkers has been fully vaccinated, Cuomo announced.
He is now focusing on getting college students vaccinated at their college before they go home for the summer.
“Let’s stamp this beast to death while we can. This is the moment of opportunity. We have COVID on the run,” he said. “We need herd immunity, we need every New Yorker vaccinated, and that includes New York’s young people and students and we’re going to make it a reality.”
The state will be giving each interested college and university an allotment of vaccine to start vaccinations on campuses.
“We have them in schools, let’s use the schools as the base for the vaccine,” he said.
Monday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 3,186 confirmed cases. The county reported 17 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,994 recoveries among confirmed cases. A total of 126 residents are currently sick with COVID-19, including seven who are hospitalized, one more than on Sunday. Of the hospitalized patients, one is in critical condition. The others are moderately ill.
- Washington County reported four new cases, for a total of 2,470 confirmed cases. The county reported 10 additional recoveries, for a total of 2,362 recoveries. There are 70 county residents currently ill, including three who are hospitalized, the same as Sunday.
- Saratoga County reported 178 new cases since Friday, for a total of 14,122 confirmed cases. The county also reported 93 recoveries, for a total of 13,303 recoveries. There are 660 people currently ill and 22 are hospitalized, two more than Friday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, new cases: four Northumberland residents (for a total of 20), one Schuyerville resident (for a total of eight) and three Wilton residents (for a total of 71).
- Still ill: nine town of Corinth residents, nine village of Corinth residents, two Hadley residents, 36 Moreau residents, 16 Northumberland residents, nine town of Saratoga residents, seven Schuylerville residents, seven South Glens Falls residents, one Victory resident and 68 Wilton residents.
- Recoveries: two town of Corinth residents, one village of Corinth resident, one Hadley resident, six Moreau residents, one Saratoga resident and three South Glens Falls residents.
- Essex County reported eight new cases since Friday.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported eight coronavirus patients, two more than Friday, but there is no longer anyone in intensive care. Three people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 16 coronavirus patients, one fewer than Friday.
On Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 165 new cases, a positive test rate of 2.2%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 3.3%, which increased the weekly average to 2.3%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0.7%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.9%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 5.3%, which kept the weekly average at 3.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 1.2%.
- Statewide, 4,926 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, a positive test rate of 3.75%. A total of 4,118 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 58 people died.
