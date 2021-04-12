Warren County prepares COVID memorial service

One year ago this week, Warren County lost its first resident to coronavirus. On Tuesday, the Warren County Board of Supervisors will hold a dedication ceremony as a maple tree is planted at Warren County Municipal Center in honor of those who have died of COVID.

The public will be able to visit the tree and pay their respects in the future, but the ceremony itself will not be open to the public to avoid a large crowd.

School graduations allowed

Beginning May 1, schools will be allowed to hold indoor and outdoor graduations, with some limits.

Outdoor events with more than 500 people will be limited to 20% of the capacity of the outdoor venue, if the venue has a capacity of 2,500 people or more.

Outdoor events with 201 to 500 people will be limited to 33% of capacity. If the event has fewer than 200 people, or 2 attendees per student, the venue will be limited to 50 percent of capacity.

Indoor events with more than 150 people are limited to 10% of capacity for venues than can hold 1,500 people or more. Events with 101 to 150 people indoors will be limited to 33% of the indoor venue’s capacity. Events with up to 100 people, or two attendees per student, will be limited to 50% of the indoor venue’s capacity.