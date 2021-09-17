Warren County ponies up additional money for airport land

QUEENSBURY — In a reversal from last month, the Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to pay nearly $200,000 more to a landowner whose property was seized for the abandoned airport runway extension project.

Supervisors were not happy about having to pay the money, but it was a court order.

The issue stems from a 3.86-acre parcel of land that the county took through eminent domain from Forest Enterprises Management Inc. for the now-abandoned runway extension project at Warren County airport.

The county initially had paid $327,000 to Forest Enterprises.

Its owner, Victor Macri, filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court of Warren County, which valued the property at $297,000.

Macri appealed to the state Court of Appeals, which in April 2020 set its value at $520,000.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Last month, the vote to pay the additional $193,000 narrowly failed with the absence of Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino.

Strough, who was a vocal proponent of the runway extension, took the opportunity to say that in addition to enhancing safety, he believes there would have been an economic benefit with the expansion.