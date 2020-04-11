Warren County picks up two new COVID-19 cases, gets first results from drive-up test site

"We thank state DOH for their excellent partnership with Warren County every step of the way, and we commend them for the robust statistical system that they launched and are continuing to perfect," Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said.

Also, the first test results are in from the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Public Health Services COVID drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center. Public Health has received three additional positive cases confirmed from 16 tests administered Thursday. All three were residents of counties other than Warren.

The drive-up clinic is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties.

Testing at the site is to resume Monday at 9 a.m., and continue weekdays until the test kits are exhausted. Additional testing kits will be sought to accommodate and scale up to demand if there is a need.

People seeking a COVID-19 test are required to go through a physician or urgent care center for arrangements to be made.

Results from tests taken at the new county testing site may take up to five days to be received.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0