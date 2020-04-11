Warren County picks up two new COVID-19 cases, gets first results from drive-up test site

QUEENSBURY — Warren County confirmed two more COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 37.
Three of the patients are hospitalized. In addition, three additional confirmed or presumed positive patients from Warren County have been deemed "fully recovered" as of Saturday.
Public Health Services also continue to monitor a number of presumed positive patients. Now that there are more tests available, all potential COVID-19 patients will be tested.
County officials also announced that they are seeking plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19. Glens Falls Hospital is working with the American Red Cross.
Eligible donors must have been lab confirmed with COVID-19 and symptom free for a minimum of 14 days and 28 days is optimal. Warren County Public Health Services staff is contacting those who meeting that description.
For more information, contact https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/plasma-donations-from-recovered-covid-19-patients.html.
Public Health Services has also been able to clarify COVID-19 case numbers with the New York State Department of Health, as state DOH had been reporting higher case numbers in Warren County than Warren County Public Health Services had confirmed.
Warren County Public Health has determined that the discrepancy is due to several individuals who reside in other counties being mistakenly attributed to Warren County, according to a news release.
"We thank state DOH for their excellent partnership with Warren County every step of the way, and we commend them for the robust statistical system that they launched and are continuing to perfect," Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said.
Also, the first test results are in from the Glens Falls Hospital/Warren County Public Health Services COVID drive-up testing site at Warren County Municipal Center. Public Health has received three additional positive cases confirmed from 16 tests administered Thursday. All three were residents of counties other than Warren.
The drive-up clinic is open to residents of Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Hamilton and Essex counties.
Testing at the site is to resume Monday at 9 a.m., and continue weekdays until the test kits are exhausted. Additional testing kits will be sought to accommodate and scale up to demand if there is a need.
People seeking a COVID-19 test are required to go through a physician or urgent care center for arrangements to be made.
Results from tests taken at the new county testing site may take up to five days to be received.
