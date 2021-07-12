Warren County picks up two new cases; vaccine clinics scheduled

Warren County reported two more COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total caseload up to 11.
One of the new cases was attributable to out-of-state travel and the source of the other is undetermined at this point.
All patients have mild illness and none are hospitalized. The county has seen an uptick in cases, which officials say appear to stem from unvaccinated individuals not following COVID-related precautions, according to a news release.
Of the 40,299 fully vaccinated county residents, 19 became infected with COVID-19. Seventeen had mild illness and one person was moderately ill. One person died.
Fair shots
A total of 33 people received shots at a vaccine clinic at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Easton on Friday.
The county’s Health Department partnered with paramedics and members from the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad and the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad for the event.
Upcoming clinics
Warren County Health Services will hold a walk-in COVID-19 clinic on July 19 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Tannery Pond Community Center in North Creek. No appointments are necessary and it is open to any county resident, student or worker who needs the vaccine.
The county is in the process of organizing more clinics. For more information, call 518-761-6580.
The walk-in clinic at Aviation Mall remains open daily between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To book appointments, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/facebook.
A total of 62.7% of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 65.6% have completed a vaccine series.
Washington County has three upcoming clinics scheduled. The first one will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington County municipal campus at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward.
Other clinics will take place on July 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitehall Municipal Center at 57 Skenesborough Drive and on July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hicks Orchard at 18 Hicks Road in Granville. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the Fort Edward and Whitehall clinics. Only the Pfizer one will be available at the Granville one.
A total of 53.7% of Washington County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
