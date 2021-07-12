Warren County picks up two new cases; vaccine clinics scheduled

The county is in the process of organizing more clinics. For more information, call 518-761-6580.

The walk-in clinic at Aviation Mall remains open daily between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. To book appointments, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/facebook.

A total of 62.7% of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 65.6% have completed a vaccine series.

Washington County has three upcoming clinics scheduled. The first one will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Washington County municipal campus at 1153 Burgoyne Ave. in Fort Edward.

Other clinics will take place on July 22 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitehall Municipal Center at 57 Skenesborough Drive and on July 31 from 9 a.m. to noon at Hicks Orchard at 18 Hicks Road in Granville. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered at the Fort Edward and Whitehall clinics. Only the Pfizer one will be available at the Granville one.

A total of 53.7% of Washington County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

