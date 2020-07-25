Warren County picks up three new COVID-19 cases, two from international travel

QUEENSBURY — Warren County on Saturday confirmed three more cases of COVID-19.
Two of the cases involve people who returned to the United States from international travel. They are members of the same household. Warren County Health Services is quarantining those people.
The other new case is a resident of an assisted living facility, who tested positive for the virus when hospitalized for a condition unrelated to the virus, according to a news release.
Warren County Health Services is monitoring six active cases. Four have mild illness. Two are in the hospital. One is moderately ill and the other one is critically ill.
The county reported no new COVID-19 cases from potential exposures by two health care workers in the county earlier this week.
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is also advising municipalities, government agencies and local nonprofits of three upcoming online informational sessions to determine whether they qualify for coronavirus-related disaster aid.
The sessions are scheduled for July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. They will provide eligible applicants with the information needed to participate in the disaster aid process and submit for reimbursement for expenses incurred as a result of the virus.
These sessions are not for individuals or for-profit businesses.
To register for one of these online seminars, go to www.dhses.ny.gov/recovery/public/documents/4480-COVID-Applicant-Briefings-PA.pdf
On Saturday:
- The new cases bring the total number of Warren County coronavirus cases since the outbreak began to 273. A total of 117 involved residents in nursing homes, 13 in assisted living and 143 in the community.
- The number of Washington County cases remained the same at 230. There are two active cases — one fewer than Friday. There are a total of 146 people being monitored. A total of 215 have recovered from the virus.
- Saratoga County announced that an employee at the Bourbon Room at 8 Caroline St. in Saratoga Springs tested positive for COVID-19. The person worked on July 16, July 17 and July 18 from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. The employee was wearing a mask at all times. The county is asking anyone who visited the bar on those dates to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact their health care provider to get a diagnostic test.
Saratoga County and Essex County do not release updated statistics on the weekend. The number of Saratoga County cases was at 683 as of Friday. Three people are hospitalized.
Essex County has 76 cases since the pandemic began. There are four active cases.
Statewide, the numbers continue to decline. The number of people hospitalized is 646 and the number of people in the ICU dropped to 149. There were 10 deaths. There were 750 new cases of the virus.
The Capital Region continued to lead in the percentage of positive tests at 1.6%. Statewide the figure is just over 1%.
