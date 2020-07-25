Warren County picks up three new COVID-19 cases, two from international travel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Warren County on Saturday confirmed three more cases of COVID-19.

Two of the cases involve people who returned to the United States from international travel. They are members of the same household. Warren County Health Services is quarantining those people.

The other new case is a resident of an assisted living facility, who tested positive for the virus when hospitalized for a condition unrelated to the virus, according to a news release.

Warren County Health Services is monitoring six active cases. Four have mild illness. Two are in the hospital. One is moderately ill and the other one is critically ill.

The county reported no new COVID-19 cases from potential exposures by two health care workers in the county earlier this week.

The Warren County Office of Emergency Services is also advising municipalities, government agencies and local nonprofits of three upcoming online informational sessions to determine whether they qualify for coronavirus-related disaster aid.

The sessions are scheduled for July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26. They will provide eligible applicants with the information needed to participate in the disaster aid process and submit for reimbursement for expenses incurred as a result of the virus.