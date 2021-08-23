Warren County picks up nine new COVID cases; more vaccine clinics scheduled

Warren County on Monday reported another nine COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases to 142.
A total of 130 people are suffering from mild illness. Six people are hospitalized as of Monday — the same as Sunday. All are in moderate condition and six are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
Glens Falls Hospital has 14 total COVID-19 patients. One is in the intensive care unit.
Warren County Health Services says that these cases are related to the highly transmissible delta variant. The county is seeing a significant number of new cases related to workplace exposures, out-of-state travel and among children under the age of 12, according to a news release.
A total of 70% of Warren County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 66% are fully vaccinated, according to CDC data.
A total of 159 out of 41,733 fully vaccinated residents have gotten COVID-19. Of those cases, 148 had mild illness, five became moderately ill and two became seriously ill. Four elderly residents became critically ill and passed away.
The county continues to be in a high transmission zone. Warren County Health Services continues to recommend people wear masks in crowded public places where they do not know the vaccination status of everyone around them.
People who are not vaccinated, including those under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings.
Everyone should wash hands and maintain appropriate social distancing where appropriate. Anyone who is ill should not go to work or out in public.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said she is glad that the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine.
“We have seen good results with this vaccine in terms of preventing serious illness and hospitalization. We urge those who were waiting for this approval to get vaccinated as soon as they can, either through one of our clinics, their pharmacy or physician’s office,” she said in a news release.
The county was scheduled to run a clinic on Monday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building.
Another upcoming clinic is on Tuesday at Glens Falls Middle School from 10 a.m. to 11;30 p.m. It is only open to Glens Falls students and student family members.
There will also be clinics at Glens Falls City Park on Wednesday during Take A Bite from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and at Horicon Town Hall from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Food Truck Fridays.
Warren County’s seven-day positivity rate is 3.5%. The county remains in the high transmission category with a rate of nearly 199 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Washington County
Washington County reported 10 new cases on Monday and 18 recoveries. There are 56 active cases. Five people are hospitalized, which is unchanged since the last report.
Five of the new cases are tied to other cases including household spread. The other five had no identified source of origin, according to a news release.
Washington County’s positivity rate is 3.0%.
Washington County has dropped down to the “substantial” transmission category with 96 cases per 100,000 residents.
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in indoor settings in areas that are identified as substantial or high transmission areas.
A total of 58.9% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 54.8% are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Of the 32,712 people fully vaccinated to date, 44 residents contracted COVID-19. Three people were hospitalized and the remainder had no or mild symptoms.
There are two upcoming clinics at the Washington County Fair on Thursday and Saturday. Both are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saratoga County
Saratoga County is reporting 368 positive tests and 351 active cases — an increase of 37 from Friday. The 7-day positivity average is 4.5%.
A total of 23 people are hospitalized — unchanged since last week.
Saratoga Hospital is reporting 20 COVID-19 patients in house.
The county’s transmission rate is about 150 cases per 100,000 residents. A total of 71.6% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 67.1% are fully vaccinated.
Statewide
Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided his update on the status of the pandemic before leaving office. There were 3,816 positive tests on Sunday for a rate of 3.75% and a seven-day average of 3.16%.
There are a total of 2,017 people in the hospital and 28 people died.
Cuomo said the delta variant continues to be a threat.
“When this virus first wreaked havoc on our communities, we showed the world what it means to be 'New York Tough' — as well as loving and smart. We got through the worst of this crisis by being loving and caring to one another, but now we need to be smart and make sure everyone gets vaccinated,” he said in a news release. “If you still need to get your shot, please do so immediately. The faster you do that, the faster we will defeat this beast and put COVID behind us once and for all."
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.