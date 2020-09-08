Warren County picks up four new COVID-19 cases

Warren County reported four additional cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, and surrounding counties all reported upticks in positive cases as well.
Two of the new cases are people who had close contact with the Warren County resident who died last week after having a coronavirus infection. Two others are college students who returned to Warren County after contracting the virus at their college campus. Those two cases are not connected, according to a news release.
Two people recovered from the virus and officials are monitoring 11 active cases. All are mildly ill and no one is hospitalized.
Also on Tuesday:
- Warren County health officials reported no indication of COVID-19 infections among residents at a skilled nursing facility where a staff member tested positive earlier this week.
- Washington County reported two additional cases on Tuesday for a total of 262 cases.
- Saratoga County reported 25 new cases of the virus on Tuesday since it last reported totals on Friday, for a total of 930. A total of 859 people have recovered from the virus. There are 54 active cases and three people are hospitalized.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported no COVID-19 patients in-house and Saratoga Hospital reported two.
- Essex County reported five new cases since Friday. There are three cases associated with the Essex Center outbreak, including two residents and one staff member. The other two cases are not connected to the facility and are unrelated to each other, according to a news release. Four people are hospitalized.
- Gov. Andrew Cuomo added Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia to the quarantine list and removed Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. There are now a total of 34 states and the territory of Guam where travelers coming to New York must quarantine for 14 days.
- Statewide, the number of hospitalizations increased by 32 to 445. Five people died on Monday.
- A total of 0.96% of tests administered statewide were positive for COVID-19. The rate has been below 1% for over a month.
Cuomo credited New Yorkers for their continued compliance and discipline by wearing masks, staying socially distant and being smart.
Cuomo announced that a new portal for K-12 school districts will go live on Wednesday. It can be found at forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.
Every district will be required to report information about positive COVID-19 tests to the Department of Health on a daily basis.
Cuomo said that parents and teachers want facts. Plans look good on paper, but then they do not do well in the implementation phase, he said.
“If I’m going to make a decision to send my child back to school, I’m going to be darn sure that the plan is smart; they can do the plan and I want to know they’re actually implementing the plan,” he said.
The database will contain information about positive cases, including the date of the test; whether the infected person is a student or staff member; when the test was done; how long it took to get the results and whether the student is attending classes in person or just online.
In addition, Cuomo said he is signing an executive order that will require that colleges that have more than 100 cases must end in-person learning and go online.
Cuomo sounded a pessimistic tone about colleges that have seen outbreaks among students attending parties.
“Some students, unlike myself, want to socialize, so they come back to college. I want to see my friends. I want to enjoy libations. We want to go to a bar. We want to have a party,” he said. “Yes, those situations are increasing the spread, because people coming from around the country and around the world to these colleges.”
Cuomo also continued urging the federal government to provide aid to state and local governments and he lambasted President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic. He criticized Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall on the Mexican border.
“Why didn’t you stop the virus? The virus killed many more Americans than anything that you were worried about on the southern border,” Cuomo said. “This nation loses more people every day due to COVID than any nation on the globe.”
“You know who did that? Donald Trump’s incompetence and now they won’t provide federal funding to repair the damage that they created.”
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
