Warren County picks up four new COVID-19 cases

Cuomo credited New Yorkers for their continued compliance and discipline by wearing masks, staying socially distant and being smart.

Cuomo announced that a new portal for K-12 school districts will go live on Wednesday. It can be found at forward.ny.gov/dashboard-covid-19-data-schools.

Every district will be required to report information about positive COVID-19 tests to the Department of Health on a daily basis.

Cuomo said that parents and teachers want facts. Plans look good on paper, but then they do not do well in the implementation phase, he said.

“If I’m going to make a decision to send my child back to school, I’m going to be darn sure that the plan is smart; they can do the plan and I want to know they’re actually implementing the plan,” he said.

The database will contain information about positive cases, including the date of the test; whether the infected person is a student or staff member; when the test was done; how long it took to get the results and whether the student is attending classes in person or just online.

In addition, Cuomo said he is signing an executive order that will require that colleges that have more than 100 cases must end in-person learning and go online.