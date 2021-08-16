Warren County picks up eight new COVID-19 cases

Warren County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 17 recoveries.
The county’s active caseload is at 130. A total of 117 people have mild illness. Seven residents were hospitalized as of Monday, a decrease of four from Sunday. One person is in critical condition and six are in moderate condition.
Six people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.
All of the new cases involve community spread. County officials say they continue to see significant numbers of new COVID cases through workplace exposures and out-of-state travel, as well as in children under the age of 12, who are too young to be vaccinated.
One of the new cases was of someone who had been fully vaccinated. This is the 122nd “breakthrough” case out of the 41,451 fully vaccinated residents in Warren County.
Of those, 112 suffered mild illness while four became moderately ill and two seriously ill. Four elderly residents became critically ill and passed away.
Warren County officials continue to recommend that people wear masks or face coverings in crowded public spaces where the vaccination status of other people isn't known.
People who are not vaccinated and children under the age of 12 should wear masks in all indoor public settings. Hand-washing and social-distancing are important. Anyone who feels ill should not go to work or elsewhere but should seek a COVID test as soon as possible.
Two vaccination clinics are scheduled — at Glens Falls City Park from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday during Take A Bite and on Friday at Horicon Town Hall from 5 to 7 p.m. during Food Truck Friday.
Workplace clinics are scheduled in Bolton and Glens Falls this week. Call 518-761-6580 for details about these clinics or to arrange for in-home vaccinations.
Warren County Health Services is expecting an allotment of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine this week. Call 518-761-6580.
About 68% of the county’s population had their first vaccine doses as of Sunday and 64.5% have been fully vaccinated.
Glens Falls Hospital reported 14 coronavirus patients in house. None were in the intensive care unit.
Washington County
Washington County reported 15 new cases since Sunday’s report. Eighteen people have recovered for a total of 62 active cases. There are two people in the hospital.
Eight of the 18 new cases have ties to other active cases including household spread. There is no source of exposure for the other 10.
Four of the infections are in individuals who are fully vaccinated. There have been 39 breakthrough cases of the 32,475 fully vaccinated people in the county. Only three of the cases required admission to the hospital.
A total of 56.1% of county residents have received one dose.
Washington County has scheduled a new walk-in clinic at Cambridge Central School for Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
There are two walk-in vaccination clinics for attendees of the Washington County Fair on Aug. 26 and Aug. 28 between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson shots will be offered at the Cambridge and fair clinics.
Saratoga County
Saratoga Hospital had 14 COVID-19 patients on Monday.
Saratoga County on Monday reported 299 active cases on Monday, which is a drop of four from its Friday report. One person has died since then, which brings the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 173.
Statewide and regional trends
Statewide, a total of 3,575 people tested positive on Sunday for a positivity rate of 3.61%. The seven-day average is 3.09%.
There are 1,722 people in the hospital. Eleven people died.
Warren County had a daily positivity rate of 4.7% and a seven-day average of 4.2%
Washington County had a daily rate of 3.8% and a seven-day average of 3.7%.
Saratoga County had a daily positivity rate of 3.8% and the seven-day average was 4.4%