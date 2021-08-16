Warren County picks up eight new COVID-19 cases

Warren County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday and 17 recoveries.

The county’s active caseload is at 130. A total of 117 people have mild illness. Seven residents were hospitalized as of Monday, a decrease of four from Sunday. One person is in critical condition and six are in moderate condition.

Six people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

All of the new cases involve community spread. County officials say they continue to see significant numbers of new COVID cases through workplace exposures and out-of-state travel, as well as in children under the age of 12, who are too young to be vaccinated.

One of the new cases was of someone who had been fully vaccinated. This is the 122nd “breakthrough” case out of the 41,451 fully vaccinated residents in Warren County.

Of those, 112 suffered mild illness while four became moderately ill and two seriously ill. Four elderly residents became critically ill and passed away.

Warren County officials continue to recommend that people wear masks or face coverings in crowded public spaces where the vaccination status of other people isn't known.