Warren County picks up 55 new COVID cases

Warren County Health Services on Sunday reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and 78 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 563. A total of 539 people have mild illness. Twenty-two people are hospitalized, which is one more than Saturday. Four individuals were in critical condition and the rest were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Two Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls has 45 total COVID patients in-house and seven in the intensive care unit.

County health officials are continuing to see a spike in COVID-19 transmission. The majority of cases stem from exposures in workplaces and households, as well as indoor events and gatherings.

Health officials are asking people to presume that they will be exposed to COVID when going into a crowded public setting and take appropriate precautions. They are also asking individuals to consider rapid home tests before attending a holiday gathering.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average for test positivity stood at 10.1% and the Capital Region’s rate is 6.8% as of Sunday morning.

Fifteen of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, which brings the total number of breakthrough cases to 1,200, or 2.69%, of 44,584 residents who have completed a vaccine series.

Of those, 1,138 had mild illness. A total of 43 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and two critically ill. Fifteen people died — all of them elderly and/or with extensive health issues.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The county’s vaccination rate is 69.4%. A total of 74.7% have received one dose.

Warren County Health Services has the following upcoming clinics:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. (Moderna/Pfizer booster clinic is full, Johnson & Johnson booster and all first doses available.)

Tuesday, Nov. 30, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Tuesday, Dec. 7, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses.

Other counties

Washington County on Saturday reported Friday’s numbers. There 87 cases added and 102 recoveries for an active caseload of 380. Twelve people were in the hospital, which is one less than the previous day.

The seven-day positivity rate is 14% — the highest in New York state. Washington County officials released an updated geographic breakdown of cases. Kingsbury had the most active cases with 92 followed by Granville with 55; Whitehall, 42; Fort Ann, 39; and Fort Edward, 37.

The county did not have information about the number of breakthrough cases, citing the time required for contact tracing.

The county’s vaccination rate is 58.4%. A total of 62.2% have received at least one dose.

Saratoga County added 166 new cases for a weekly positivity average of 6.9%, according to the state report. There were two deaths reported.

Statewide

Statewide, 6,857 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 3.59%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 3.77%.

There are 2,292 people in the hospital. A total of 31 people died.

A total of 96,564 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"With the colder months and holiday travel season quickly approaching, we know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus in our communities," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. "Get the vaccine if you have not already, get the booster shot to add another layer of defense, get tested before gathering with others, and stay home if you feel sick. This is no time to let our guard down."

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.