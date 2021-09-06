Warren County picks up 45 new COVID-19 cases in two-day period

Warren County reported 45 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend and was monitoring 176 active cases of the virus as of Monday.
The county reported 23 new cases on Monday and 22 on Sunday. Fifty-seven people recovered during that same time period.
All but seven of the current active cases involve mild illness. Six people are in the hospital. Two are in critical condition and four are in moderate condition. One person is moderately ill outside of the hospital, officials said in a news release.
All of the new cases reported on Sunday and Monday involved community spread of the virus. Six people were quarantined before testing positive of the virus.
Warren County Health Services said the county is continuing to see large number of new cases stemming from out-of-state travel, exposures in households and workplaces and among children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.
Warren County also released a geographical breakdown of the active cases. Queensbury has the highest with 65, followed by Lake Luzerne with 22, Warrensburg at 18, Lake George with 16 and Glens Falls with 15.
Warren County had a positivity rate of 2.4% and a weekly average of 4.9% as of Sunday, according to the state website.
Nine of the cases announced on Monday and four of the ones announced on Sunday involved people who were fully vaccinated. This brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 249, out of 42,364 people who are fully vaccinated. Of the people who became infected, 234 had mild illness. Six people were moderately ill, two seriously ill and one critically ill. Six elderly residents with extensive prior health issues died after contracting the virus.
Seventy percent of residents have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Friday — the eighth-highest in the state. A total of 65.9% of residents are fully vaccinated compared with the state average of 59.2%.
Warren County has scheduled vaccine clinics for Sept. 7, 14 and 21. All will take place at the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The county is available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics and workplace clinics. For more information, contact 518-761-6580.
Washington County
Washington County was monitoring 116 active cases as of Saturday, which is the most recent COVID report released. A total of 38 cases were added since Friday’s report. Three people are in the hospital.
Thirteen of the most recent cases had ties to other cases and the remaining 25 have no identifiable source of infection. Ten of the 38 involved people who have been fully vaccinated.
Washington County had a positivity rate of 5.5% and a weekly average of 5.2% as of Sunday, according to the state website.
This brings the number of “breakthrough” cases to 115 out of 33,234 fully vaccinated residents. A total of 57.7% of the population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Washington County has a vaccine clinic scheduled on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Cambridge Central School. There are three additional clinics scheduled on the next three Thursdays — Sept. 16, Hartford Central School; Sept. 23, Greenwich Central School; and Sept. 30, Whitehall Central School. All will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saratoga County has not updated its numbers since Friday.
Statewide
The state reported 3,660 positive COVID tests — a rate of 3.65% and a seven-day average of 3.28%. A total of 2,334 are in the hospital on Monday — an increase of 53 from the day before. Twenty-six people died.
Also on Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that COVID-19 has been designated as an airborne infectious disease under the HERO Act, which former Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed in May. This requires all employers to implement workforce safety plans in the event of an airborne illness. Companies can adopt a model safety plan based on templates found at the state Department of Labor website. Or, they can develop one of their own that meets the standards.
The plans must cover items including face coverings, physical distancing, stay-at-home policies, hand hygiene and cleaning and disinfection.
In addition, the law protects employees from retaliation if they make a complaint about their employer’s failure to comply with the law or with the adopted plan.
“While we continue to increase our vaccination numbers, the fight against the delta variant is not over, and we have to do everything we can to protect our workers,” Hochul said in a news release. “This designation will ensure protections are in place to keep our workers safe and support our efforts to combat the virus and promote health and safety.”
