Warren County picks up 45 new COVID-19 cases in two-day period

Warren County reported 45 additional COVID-19 cases over the weekend and was monitoring 176 active cases of the virus as of Monday.

The county reported 23 new cases on Monday and 22 on Sunday. Fifty-seven people recovered during that same time period.

All but seven of the current active cases involve mild illness. Six people are in the hospital. Two are in critical condition and four are in moderate condition. One person is moderately ill outside of the hospital, officials said in a news release.

All of the new cases reported on Sunday and Monday involved community spread of the virus. Six people were quarantined before testing positive of the virus.

Warren County Health Services said the county is continuing to see large number of new cases stemming from out-of-state travel, exposures in households and workplaces and among children under the age of 12 who are too young to be vaccinated.

Warren County also released a geographical breakdown of the active cases. Queensbury has the highest with 65, followed by Lake Luzerne with 22, Warrensburg at 18, Lake George with 16 and Glens Falls with 15.

Warren County had a positivity rate of 2.4% and a weekly average of 4.9% as of Sunday, according to the state website.