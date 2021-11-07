Warren County picks up 44 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services on Sunday reported 44 new COVID-19 cases and 43 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 335. A total of 322 people have mild illness. Thirteen people are hospitalized, which is two more than Saturday. One individual was in critical condition and the remainder have moderate illness, according to Health Services.

All of the new cases involve community spread of the virus. County health offiicals say that many recent exposures stem from workplace contacts where masks are not worn as employees interact. A large portion of the remainder stem from household exposures and indoor gatherings, according to a news release.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

People are also advised not to go to work or school if they are feeling ill.

Warren County’s seven-day average positivity rate is 5.5%.

Thirteen of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 916, or a little over 2%, of the 44,346 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 861 had mild illness. A total of 37 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and two critically ill. Fourteen people passed away — all elderly with extensive health issues. Seven of them were at nursing homes.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Warren County Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson available.

Friday, Johnsburg Central School, Pfizer booster doses, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16, Warren County Municipal Center, time and vaccines to be determined.

Friday, Nov. 19, Warrensburg High School, times and vaccines to be determined.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 69%. A total of 73.3% of residents have received at least one dose.

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics and workplace clinics. Please call 518-761-6580 for details or questions about vaccination protocols.

Other counties

Washington County did not release any updated data over the weekend. However, the state report lists that the county had picked up 57 cases on Saturday.

Saratoga County added 100 cases, according to the state report.

Statewide

Statewide, 4,603 people tested positive for the virus on Saturday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.65%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.53%.

There are 1,805 people in the hospital. Twenty-five people died on Saturday.

A total of 111,486 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. Gov. Kathy Hochul urged people to get vaccinated.

"The weather is getting colder, and friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we've made so far," she said in a news release. "The vaccine is the way out of this pandemic, and I encourage parents and guardians to please get your children vaccinated soon so we can all enjoy the holidays safely this year."

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

