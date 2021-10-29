Warren County picks up 36 new COVID-19 cases

Warren County Health Services on Friday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and 38 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 296. A total of 280 have mild illness. Fourteen people are hospitalized, which is one less than Thursday. One individual is in critical condition and 13 patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Two Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 22 COVID-related hospitalizations, including four patients in the intensive care unit. Six people are out of isolation.

All of Friday’s new cases involved community spread of the virus including through workplaces and schools, youth sports and indoor events.

Seven new school cases were added — three at Queensbury and two each at Glens Falls and Abraham Wing School, according to the state database. For more information on school cases, visit schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The county's seven-day average positivity rate is 4.6%.

The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation is continuing to deal with an outbreak. Twenty-two residents and 14 staff members at the facility have the virus, according to spokeswoman Cathy Toscano.

She said staff members who have symptoms or test positive are immediately placed on quarantine. All patients are regularly monitored for signs of illness.

Visitors are restricted and anyone entering the building is screened and has their temperature checked. The center adheres to CDC and state health requirements regarding use of personal protective equipment.

Warren County also released the following updated list of COVID exposures:

Umicore, Pruyn's Island Drive in Glens Falls, on Oct. 22 from 6 a.m.-3:30 p.m. No mask worn.

Lowe's Home Improvement Center, Quaker Road, Queensbury, Oct. 23, mid-afternoon. No mask worn.

Warren County property auction, Warren County Municipal Center, Queensbury, October 16, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. No mask worn.

10 McGillis Public House, McGillis Avenue, Lake George, Oct. 15.

Health Services continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 68.7%. A total of 72.9% of residents have received at least one dose.

Warren County has four clinics scheduled next week. One will take place on Tuesday at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first/second doses will be available.

Moderna booster doses will be offered on Wednesday at the Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Thursday at North Warren Central School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 5, at Queensbury High School from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Another clinic will be held on Nov. 9 at the Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands are dependent on supplies.

Fourteen of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 794, or nearly 1.8%, of the 44,211 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated. Of those breakthrough cases, 746 had mild illness. A total of 33 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and one critically ill. Twelve people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues. Five of them were residents of one nursing home.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Region and state

Neither Washington County nor Saratoga County reported any updated figures as of 4 p.m. Friday.

However, the state report showed that Washington County added 29 virus cases and Saratoga County added 122 on Thursday. Washington County’s seven-day average positivity rate stands at 5.1% and Saratoga is at 3.3%. There were no deaths in either county.

Statewide, 5,064 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.15%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.14%.

There are 1,913 people in the hospital. A total of 33 people died on Thursday.

A total of 99,746 doses were administered in the the most recent 24-hour period.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

