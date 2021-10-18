Warren County picks up 36 new cases

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and 28 recoveries.

A total of 264 people who are infected have mild illness.

Ten people are in the hospital, which is one less than Sunday. Four are in critical condition and six have moderate illness. Five people are moderately ill outside of the hospital.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 27 coronavirus patients in-house and six in the intensive care unit. Three are out of isolation.

The county released a geographic breakdown of the cases. Queensbury has the most with 114, followed by Glens Falls with 60. Warrensburg, which was the site of the World’s Largest Garage Sale, the weekend of Oct. 1-3, has 23.

County spokesman Don Lehman said health officials have received no indication that the cases are connected to the garage sale. They are mostly family-related cases. He did point out that Warrensburg has one of the lowest vaccination rates for the county at this point.

County officials attribute the surge in cases in recent weeks from delta variant exposures in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events.

The Queensbury Union Free School District on Friday confirmed seven new cases of COVID-19. The district had 30 last week. The Glens Falls City School District had eight cases last week.

The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.8%.

Seventeen of Monday’s cases involved people who were fully vaccinated. This brings the total number of “breakthrough” cases up to 652, or 1.48%, out of 43,956 Warren County residents who have completed a vaccine series. Of those cases, 610 people had a mild infection. A total of 28 people became moderately ill, two seriously ill and two critically ill. Ten people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues. Five of them were at a nursing home.

A total of 68.4% Warren County residents are fully vaccinated and 72.5% have received at least one dose. There were three infections in the last week in Fort Edward, Granville and Greenwich and Salem, according to the state database.

Washington County

Washington County on Monday morning provided an update from over the weekend. The county picked up 42 new cases and 42 people recovered. The active caseload stands at 172. There are nine people in the hospital, which is one less than Friday.

Of the new cases, 23 have ties to other exposures and investigations including spread through households and workplaces and school and other community activities. The remaining 19 have no identified source of origin, according to a news release.

There have been some school cases. Hudson Falls had 25 in the past week. Argyle had five in the last seven days. One person tested positive on Friday and a small number of students are being quarantined because they rode on district transportation, according to a notice on the school’s website.

There were three infections in the last week in the Fort Edward, Granville and Salem school districts, according to the state database.

Washington County’s seven-day positivity rate is 5.3%.

Eight of the new infections involved people who are fully vaccinated. That brings the total number of breakthrough cases up to 433, or 1.24%, out of 34,886 people who have completed a vaccine series.

Washington County has a clinic scheduled for Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Salem Central School. There will be clinics scheduled at the same time for the two following Thursdays: Oct. 21 at Whitehall Central School and Oct. 28 at Argyle Central School

Registration is required for people receiving second doses or boosters. Visit washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or call Washington County Public Health at 518-746-2400 for more information.

The county’s vaccination rate stands at 57%. A total of 60.2% have received at least one dose.

Regional and statewide

Saratoga County was monitoring 416 cases as of the most recent report on Saturday. Twenty-three people were in the hospital. The county’s positivity rate is 3.3%.

A total of 66.8% of residents are fully vaccinated and 71.4% have received at least one dose.

The state reported 3,003 new cases on Sunday. The seven-day positivity rate is 2.46%. A total of 2,144 people are hospitalized and 28 people died.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

