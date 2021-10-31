Warren County picks up 33 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Sunday reported 33 new COVID-19 cases and 38 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 296. A total of 12 people are hospitalized, which is one less than Saturday. One person is in critical condition and 11 patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Two Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining individuals have a mild illness, Health Services said.

All of Sunday’s new cases involved community spread of COVID-19. Five involved individuals who had been on Warren County public school campuses. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The surge in cases stem from exposures to the delta variant in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events. The seven-day average positivity rate is 4.7%.

People should not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness and self-quarantine until getting a COVID-19 test.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 68.8%. A total of 73% of residents have received at least one dose.

Eight of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 820, or 1.85%, of the 44,270 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 771 had mild illness. A total of 34 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and one critically ill. Twelve people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues. Five of them were residents of one nursing home.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Health Services will hold the following free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the coming days:

Tuesday, Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson booster and first/second doses.

Wednesday, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses.

Thursday, North Warren Central School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Queensbury High School, Moderna booster doses, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 9, Warren County Municipal Center Human Services Building from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vaccine brands dependent on supplies.

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations, school clinics and workplace clinics. Call 518-761-6580 for more information.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

