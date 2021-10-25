Warren County picks up 26 new virus cases

Warren County Health Services on Monday reported 26 new COVID-19 cases and 36 recoveries.

The number of active cases stands at 286. Twelve people are hospitalized, which is two more than Sunday. Two individuals were in critical condition and 10 patients were considered moderately ill, according to Health Services.

Glens Falls Hospital reported 25 COVID-related hospitalizations, including three patients in the intensive care unit.

Four Warren County residents are moderately ill outside of the hospital. The remaining individuals have a mild illness, Health Services said.

Of the new cases, 24 involved community spread and two involved residents of a nursing home. Three infected people had been on Warren County public school campuses. Find more information about school cases here: https://schoolcovidreportcard.health.ny.gov.

The surge in cases stem from exposures to the delta variant in workplaces, households, youth sports and indoor events. The seven-day average positivity rate is 4.5%.

Lake Luzerne Town Board member Mike Fazio said Monday that an employee of the town tested positive for COVID-19. She left home sick on Friday. The town is asking anyone who had recently been to the Town Hall to get tested.

The budget workshop that had been scheduled for Monday has been rescheduled to Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

Warren County also released its weekly breakdown of cases by ZIP code. Glens Falls had the most cases with 96 followed by Queensbury at 79 and Warrensburg with 29.

The agency continues to recommend all individuals eligible for the vaccines to get inoculated as soon as possible, and that all individuals — regardless of vaccination status — wear a mask while in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Warren County’s vaccination rate is 68.6%. A total of 72.7% of residents have received at least one dose.

The vaccines are widely available at local pharmacies, and Warren County Health Services has four upcoming clinics. On Tuesday, there will be two clinics. One will take place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Glens Falls Middle School. Pfizer booster doses and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are available. There will be boosters and first and second doses offered of all three vaccines at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

There will be another clinic on Wednesday at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Only the Pfizer booster doses are being offered.

A clinic has been scheduled for Nov. 2 at the Warren County Municipal Center COVID testing trailer from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Twelve of the new cases involved people who had been fully vaccinated, bringing the number of “breakthrough” cases to 747, or 1.69%, of the 44,116 Warren County residents that have been fully vaccinated. Of those, 701 had mild illness. A total of 31 people became moderately ill. Two became seriously ill and two critically ill. Eleven people died — all of them elderly with extensive health issues.

The vaccines have been proven to dramatically reduce the risk of infection and to lessen the severity of illness in the event a breakthrough cases does occur, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Approval for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots is expected for Warren County Health Services later this week and updates will be posted at warrencountyny.gov/covidhub.

Washington and Saratoga counties

Washington County had not reported any updated numbers as of 5 p.m.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus. The positivity rate was 8.2% on Sunday, which brings the seven-day average to 4.8%.

Saratoga County had not reported any updated information.

The county continues to see high transmission of the virus. The positivity rate is 3.9%, which brings the seven-day average to 3.4%.

Statewide

Statewide, 3,054 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, the most recent day statewide data is available. That’s a positive test rate of 2.43%, which brings the state’s seven-day positive test rate average to 2.1%.

There are 2,044 people in the hospital. A total of 28 people died on Sunday.

A total of 45,217 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Gov. Kathy Hochul received a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at Binghamton University’s Decker College of Nursing and Health Sciences. She received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.

She encouraged people to get the vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is readily available, free, and most importantly, it’s effective — now, for those eligible, it is also important to get booster shots to ensure your vaccine is as efficient as possible,” Hochul said. “A year ago, we were not lucky enough to have a vaccine at our disposal, but now we have multiple. The vaccine is the best tool we have to work our way out of this pandemic and I encourage those who have not yet received theirs to go out and get it to protect yourself and your loved ones.”

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

