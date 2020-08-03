Warren County person dies of COVID

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A resident of an assisted living facility has died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Monday.

The person had been hospitalized in critical condition in recent days.

It was the first COVID death of a Warren County resident since May 30, although one resident of the Pines died this summer from long-term health impacts of COVID, after recovering from the infection.

No one else at the assisted living home appears to have coronavirus, but it is assumed the resident caught it there.

“Our sincere thoughts are with this family, and their loss is a reminder that we all must remain vigilant with social distancing, hand washing and mask use efforts to protect those around us, especially around those that are most vulnerable,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

A total of 34 people in Warren County have died of coronavirus. Of them, 27 lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and two lived independently.

Also on Monday, three people who were mildly ill recovered. There are currently five people still sick, one of whom is hospitalized in critical condition. The other four people are mildly ill.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.