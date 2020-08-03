You are the owner of this article.
Warren County person dies of COVID
Warren County person dies of COVID

date 2020-08-03

A Warren County resident has died of coronavirus. It is the first COVID fatality since May 30.

A resident of an assisted living facility has died of coronavirus, Warren County Health Services reported Monday.

The person had been hospitalized in critical condition in recent days.

It was the first COVID death of a Warren County resident since May 30, although one resident of the Pines died this summer from long-term health impacts of COVID, after recovering from the infection.

No one else at the assisted living home appears to have coronavirus, but it is assumed the resident caught it there.

“Our sincere thoughts are with this family, and their loss is a reminder that we all must remain vigilant with social distancing, hand washing and mask use efforts to protect those around us, especially around those that are most vulnerable,” Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said in a news release.

A total of 34 people in Warren County have died of coronavirus. Of them, 27 lived in nursing homes, five resided in assisted living, and two lived independently.

Also on Monday, three people who were mildly ill recovered. There are currently five people still sick, one of whom is hospitalized in critical condition. The other four people are mildly ill.

Concerned about COVID-19?

