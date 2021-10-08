Warren County performing autopsies in Amsterdam because examiner didn't get COVID shot

GLENS FALLS — Warren County is having autopsies performed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam because the medical examiner who performs many of the Capital Region autopsies is not vaccinated.
Dr. Michael Sikirica has refused to get the COVID-19 shot, so he is not allowed to enter Albany Medical Center.
Sikirica’s refusal has created various issues. The Times-Union reported that Rensselaer County on Friday had moved its autopsies to Glens Falls Hospital from Albany Medical Center because of the vaccine requirement.
But Glens Falls Hospital also has a vaccination requirement, so Sikirica cannot perform autopsies there either.
Tim Murphy, a Warren County coroner, told the county Personnel, Administration, and Finance Committee the county has found a doctor willing to perform the autopsies for about $1,000 per autopsy at St. Mary’s.
An autopsy was conducted there Wednesday, and it was a three-hour process: one hour each way for travel and at least one hour for the autopsy, Murphy said.
The larger issue, Murphy said, is the county needs to find someone to perform forensic autopsies for criminal investigations.
“We may have to go to Syracuse, Rochester, New York City; because if it’s a criminal case, you need a forensic pathologist that can testify in court,” he said.
Bodies are still being stored at Glens Falls Hospital before and after the autopsy, Murphy said. When the autopsy is concluded, the county calls the funeral homes to transport the remains.
Glens Falls Hospital is losing revenue, because autopsies are not being performed there. The county was paying the hospital $1,150 to use the facility plus Sikirica’s fee. The hospital was expanding its morgue to go from a four-space cooler to 12 spaces. Now the morgue will be sitting mostly empty.
“What are we going to do with it?” he said.
The committee directed the county coroners and County Administrator Ryan Moore to negotiate a new contract with St. Mary’s to continue to use the hospital. Moore said bills will be coming in for the autopsies and a formal agreement needs to be in place.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said the county staff should take whatever steps necessary to move the process forward.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.