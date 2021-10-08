Warren County performing autopsies in Amsterdam because examiner didn't get COVID shot

GLENS FALLS — Warren County is having autopsies performed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam because the medical examiner who performs many of the Capital Region autopsies is not vaccinated.

Dr. Michael Sikirica has refused to get the COVID-19 shot, so he is not allowed to enter Albany Medical Center.

Sikirica’s refusal has created various issues. The Times-Union reported that Rensselaer County on Friday had moved its autopsies to Glens Falls Hospital from Albany Medical Center because of the vaccine requirement.

But Glens Falls Hospital also has a vaccination requirement, so Sikirica cannot perform autopsies there either.

Tim Murphy, a Warren County coroner, told the county Personnel, Administration, and Finance Committee the county has found a doctor willing to perform the autopsies for about $1,000 per autopsy at St. Mary’s.

An autopsy was conducted there Wednesday, and it was a three-hour process: one hour each way for travel and at least one hour for the autopsy, Murphy said.

The larger issue, Murphy said, is the county needs to find someone to perform forensic autopsies for criminal investigations.