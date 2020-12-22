 Skip to main content
Warren County: People must stop going out while sick
Warren County: People must stop going out while sick

People are going to work, school and sports practices while sick, leading to 36 new coronavirus cases in one day, Warren County Health Services reported.

It is the highest single-day increase for Warren County.

In addition, another person was hospitalized, putting the county’s total to six. The county has never had more than six residents hospitalized at once during the pandemic.

"This virus is being spread by careless behavior," Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore said in a news release. "Here is a message to those who are behaving carelessly: You are putting yourselves and your loved ones in danger. If you think you won’t catch this virus, you are wrong. You are also undermining the ability of your local public health officials to do their jobs and keep the community safe. And you are undermining the careful efforts of local businesses to keep the local economy open this winter."

Health Services Director Ginelle Jones strongly urged all people who feel any symptom of illness, no matter how mild, to stay home until they determine the extent of their illness.

She is also asking people to stay home and celebrate only with their own household during the holidays.

“Unfortunately, this period after Christmas is going to be worse than after Thanksgiving,” she said. “People need to celebrate with their households only. While we would all like to celebrate with friends and families, this is yet another sacrifice that we must make during this terrible pandemic to keep our families and friends safe."

At workplaces, she asked employees to cancel holiday parties or luncheons where people would gather in close quarters and eat or drink together.

Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore

