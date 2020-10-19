Warren County passes resolution in support of adding 'Green Amendment' to state constitution

QUEENSBURY — The Warren County Board of Supervisors has passed a resolution in support of adding a “Green Amendment” to the state constitution.
The resolution states the board supports adding the measure to put the right of New Yorkers to “clean water, air and a healthy environment” into the constitution.
A bill putting the question to voters passed in the Legislature in April. It must pass in the next session as well in order for a statewide referendum to be set.
The resolution says that there are threats to the state’s water, air and natural resources including climate change, contaminants such as PFOA in drinking water supplies, and poor to failing air quality.
It also states that clean air, clean water bodies and a healthy environment “constitute valuable assets for Warren County’s drinking water, recreation, tourism, agriculture, flood control, fishing and community health, as well as essential habitat for plant and animal life.”
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said he had some concerns in the language of the resolution that said that the environment must be “proactively protected.”
“From an economic development standpoint ‘proactively protected’ could mean that there’s going to be more stringent environmental regulations that could impact our local businesses,” he said.
Although a big part of the county’s economy is tourism, Wild said it still has a manufacturing base.
“I’m not against clean air and clean water. That’s a given, but where are we going with this? What are we signing up for?” he said.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett said he believes proactively protected means to do something to address the environment before it becomes an issue.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer agreed. She said that being proactive does not mean that the state should not fix the environmental problems that exist.
She added that the exact language of the amendment will be determined later.
“It’s going to go to the voters, allowing the voters to say whether they want to have this in the constitution,” she said.
Johnsburg Supervisor Andrea Hogan said the county is not crafting the amendment. It is just writing a resolution of support.
Horicon Supervisor Matt Simpson said that there are many municipalities that are struggling to fix antiquated wastewater treatment systems. He wondered whether the resolution is going to accomplish anything.
“We could pass a lot of resolutions on various things. We need solutions,” he said.
Braymer, a Democrat, and the Republican Simpson are each running for the Assembly, along with third-party candidate Evelyn Wood.
Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said he wishes that a right to a clean environment was added as the 29th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
He added that the Equal Rights Amendment would be his 28th Amendment.
The resolution passed unanimously with “proactively protected” removed from the resolution.
Braymer, who is chairwoman of the county’s Environmental Concerns Committee, issued a statement praising the county’s decision.
“It's great to see Warren County once again leading in the arena of environmental protection. The people of New York deserve to have the right to clean air, clean water and a healthy environment,” she said in a news release. “Having this provision in the New York State Constitution will ensure that these inalienable rights are protected when state and local governments undertake decisions and actions that affect the public.”
Braymer brought the resolution to the committee after it was brought to her attention by a member of the Adirondack Mountain Club.
Cathy Pedler, director of advocacy for the club, said the organization and its partners, including the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, Green Amendments for the Generations and Environmental Advocates, praised the board’s action.
“The proposed amendment would ensure environmental impacts are considered early in the process of government decision-making when prevention of pollution, degradation and harm is most possible and provides for the protection and respect of these rights to all people equally,” she said in a news release.
