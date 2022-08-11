Warren County panel debates use of ARPA funds

A Warren County committee met on Tuesday to discuss the plan for the county's remaining American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.

Mary Beth Mylott and Diane Collins, from the Zero Waste Warren County volunteer group, spoke to the committee at the opening of the meeting about the county's Department of Public Works grant application.

"We are talking about changing the system, where towns currently have to pay for disposing their recyclables, into coming together and bringing those recyclables to a central facility and selling directly to markets. This has the potential to bring profits to the towns for many years to come," Collins told the Warren County ARPA Advisory Committee. "Our group strongly supports this project and would certainly stay actively involved if the funding is made available."

In April, the group presented a study it conducted to the Board of Supervisors.

"We made recommendations about the Warren County transfer station because it is cemented in the past and there are a lot of new ways ... and as a volunteer group we want to help move the county into a different system," Mylott said.

Jim Siplon, president of the EDC Warren County, also spoke to the committee at the start of the meeting.

He stated the community expressed the need for investment in broadband services with some of the remaining ARPA funds.

"Warren County is in a very good position on broadband, nevertheless, there remains work to be done," Siplon said.

He told the committee the EDC would not be very successful in applying for grants on its own because of the county's high broadband percentage, so use of the ARPA funds would address the remaining residences in the county without access. The EDC would then be able to shift its attention to other projects.

Adam Feldman runs the local Habitat for Humanity chapter and came before the committee about a 25-unit "shovel-ready project" in the town of Queensbury.

"We are hoping the ARPA funds will be the catalyst to unlock these 25 units," Feldman said.

Habitat for Humanity applied for a $250,000 grant from the county for the $13 million project. Feldman said the money was only needed for "site control."

Rob York, director of the county's Office of Community Services, gave an update on the plans for the $1 million set aside for behavioral health projects.

He said the Community Services board has created an ad hoc committee to review the proposals submitted for mental and behavioral health programs, currently totaling $3.8 million.

Queensbury at-large Supervisor Rachel Seeber then presented the idea of a $65,000 "mental health toolkit" that would provide all 800 county employees to better recognize and assist with mental health or substance abuse issues. Seeber said she learned about the training at a National Association of Counties, or NACo, conference in August from the director of the association, Matt Chase.

"This would ensure our CPS (Child Protective Services) workers and probation officers receive the support they need, not only dealing with these issues on a daily basis, but what that can look like at home as well," Seeber said. "It has a proven track record. It's working in many other counties."

Effort to shift funds fails

Johnsburg Town Supervisor Andrea Hogan joined the meeting via Zoom. She said the town put in an application for $55,000 annually for the next two years to help offset the costs of its sewer district.

"This would support our small businesses and residents who will be included in our sewer district to help defray the cost while they figure out how to budget for this extra cost," Hogan said.

However, she decided to withdraw the application after being "humbled by the applications that spoke first."

"We desperately need the help, but I do not believe these funds were intended for more noble a cause than the hospital mental health initiatives, Habitat or the work Jim Siplon's doing," she said.

Hogan did take the opportunity to urge the committee to reconsider the allocation of $4 million in ARPA funds for infrastructure and asked all members to educate themselves on all of the capital projects proposed in the county.

Hogan's words prompted a change in the meeting's atmosphere.

After her comments, committee member Ray Agnew made a motion to undo the decision made at the last meeting and instead only use $2 million in ARPA funds for infrastructure, taking the other $2 million needed for infrastructure projects from the reserve account.

Seeber agreed with Agnew, saying she has been an advocate for using the full $12 million for community projects and services. She suggested no ARPA funds should be designated for infrastructure until all the applications have been reviewed.

"These applications took a lot of work and I think we owe it to our community to hear what they have asked for before we jump the gun and use $4 million for something that can be taken out of another pot of money," Seeber said.

Doug Beaty, county supervisor from Queensbury, shared a similar view.

Dennis Dickinson, Lake George town supervisor, said he was totally opposed to the idea of rescinding the motion.

"Second-guessing ourselves is a total waste of time. We have a lot to do, a lot of other applications to look at," he said. "If you want to do something productive today, take up some of these things that were talked about."

Claudia Braymer, Glens Falls Ward 3 supervisor and co-chair of the committee, reminded the committee that the applications totaled $22 million, so it would be impossible to address them all.

Stony Creek Supervisor Frank Thomas said the funds were originally allocated by Congress to assist governments, not for "these very worthy extra activities."

The debate over whether to allocate ARPA funds to road and bridge projects ended after only five members of the committee voted in favor to rescind the earlier decision about spending $4 million on infrastructure.