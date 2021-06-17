Warren County opts into program to allow youths ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer

Youths ages 12 and 13 will be allowed to hunt deer this fall after the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to opt into New York’s youth deer hunting program.

The new program will allow licensed youth hunters age 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow under proper supervision of an experienced adult hunter. Previously the cutoff age for young hunters to use firearms for deer in New York was 14 years old, according to a news release.

The program’s full rules are spelled out in Warren County Local Law No. 4 of 2021, which can be found under the resolutions tab (Resolution 249 of 2021) at https://warrencountyny.gov/mma.

“We are very excited that we can now let our young people learn to hunt, an activity that helps put food on the table, teaches life skills, allows family bonding and helps control wildlife populations,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “We have a great network of hunting safety instructors in Warren County who have worked closely with us on this issue, and they are ready to teach a new group of hunters how to safely take to the woods.”