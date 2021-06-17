Warren County opts into program to allow youths ages 12 and 13 to hunt deer

Youths ages 12 and 13 will be allowed to hunt deer this fall after the Warren County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to opt into New York’s youth deer hunting program.
The new program will allow licensed youth hunters age 12 and 13 to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow under proper supervision of an experienced adult hunter. Previously the cutoff age for young hunters to use firearms for deer in New York was 14 years old, according to a news release.
The program’s full rules are spelled out in Warren County Local Law No. 4 of 2021, which can be found under the resolutions tab (Resolution 249 of 2021) at https://warrencountyny.gov/mma.
“We are very excited that we can now let our young people learn to hunt, an activity that helps put food on the table, teaches life skills, allows family bonding and helps control wildlife populations,” said Rachel Seeber, chairwoman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. “We have a great network of hunting safety instructors in Warren County who have worked closely with us on this issue, and they are ready to teach a new group of hunters how to safely take to the woods.”
The Warren County Conservation Council expressed support for the program at Wednesday’s meeting, and three members of the public attended to voice support for it as well.
The program will be treated as a pilot for upstate counties through 2023, with the potential of it being permanent.
Forty-six other states allow those ages 12 and 13 to use firearms to hunt deer. Prior to the law change this year, New York has allowed young hunters of these ages to hunt big game using archery equipment and smaller game with a firearm.
For more information, visit the DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov.