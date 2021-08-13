Warren County opens new hiking trail leading to Swede Mountain fire tower

HAGUE — Warren County has opened a new hiking trail on Swede Mountain in Hague that leads to a 47-foot-tall fire tower.

The tower sits about 11 miles east of the hamlet of Brant Lake and 5.5 miles west of the hamlet of Hague. Warren County owns the fire tower and the land surrounding it. The county has an agreement with a landowner for a trail cross private property to get to the summit.

A portion of the private land is leased by a hunting club, so the trail and tower will be closed and inaccessible each year from Sept. 10 through Dec. 16.

The tower was taken out of service by the state in 1968 and bought by the county to house radio communication equipment. But the communications plan was reconfigured and the site wasn’t used.

Crews from the Warren County Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments refurbished the tower this spring and summer and cut a trail from Route 8, starting at North Pond. Crews had to deal with frequent rain and deep mud, which made it difficult to get equipment to the site.

Almost the entire wood staircase and tower floor had to be replaced.