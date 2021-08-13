Warren County opens new hiking trail leading to Swede Mountain fire tower

HAGUE — Warren County has opened a new hiking trail on Swede Mountain in Hague that leads to a 47-foot-tall fire tower.
The tower sits about 11 miles east of the hamlet of Brant Lake and 5.5 miles west of the hamlet of Hague. Warren County owns the fire tower and the land surrounding it. The county has an agreement with a landowner for a trail cross private property to get to the summit.
A portion of the private land is leased by a hunting club, so the trail and tower will be closed and inaccessible each year from Sept. 10 through Dec. 16.
The tower was taken out of service by the state in 1968 and bought by the county to house radio communication equipment. But the communications plan was reconfigured and the site wasn’t used.
Crews from the Warren County Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments refurbished the tower this spring and summer and cut a trail from Route 8, starting at North Pond. Crews had to deal with frequent rain and deep mud, which made it difficult to get equipment to the site.
Almost the entire wood staircase and tower floor had to be replaced.
“We are very proud of how this project turned out. It involved a lot of work under some difficult circumstances,” said Public Works Commissioner Kevin Hajos in a news release.
The Lyme Timber Co., New York state and volunteers assisted with fine-tuning the trail.
A state highway rest area at the trailhead offers parking for about 15 vehicles.
The trail is a 1.8-mile round trip, with about 240 feet of elevation gain. Other than a stream crossing and a steep dirt bank at the beginning of the hike, most of the trail is a gradual uphill climb.
Hague Supervisor Edna Frasier said she is excited about the reopening of the tower, which was an attraction years ago.
“For me this tends to be nostalgic. The memories I have of my brothers and sisters hiking up to the tower, climbing the tower and exploring the area are still vivid. It is exciting to know that others can now experience this,” Frasier said in a news release.
For more information on this trail and other recreational opportunities in Warren County, visit the Warren County Rec Mapper website at warrencountyny.gov/recmapper. Swede Mountain is trail No. 55 on the Rec Mapper site. Adirondack Mountain Club plans to add this hike to its “ADK Fire Tower Challenge.”
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.