Warren County officials warn of virus testing scam

Warren County officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for a telephone scam pertaining to COVID-19 testing.
A Queensbury resident this week reported receiving a phone call saying the resident had been exposed to the virus and would need to be tested within 72 hours. The person was then told that a test kit could be mailed to them if they made a $50 credit card payment over the phone, according to Warren County Health Services.
But county officials said they are unaware of any legitimate testing offerings being made over the phone, and said no one would be asked for an upfront payment or credit card number after being notified they've been exposed to the virus.
In the event a Warren County resident is exposed to the virus, they would be notified by a member of Health Services, who would go over quarantine practices and testing options with them, county officials said.
Meanwhile, New York performed 87,776 coronavirus tests on Tuesday, the most in a single day since testing began in March. Just 700 people tested positive for the virus, an infection rate of 0.79%.
"New York is reaching new heights in its ability to track and trace the virus, and that's evidenced by the record number of tests — nearly 88,000 — that were reported yesterday," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a news release.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks, and urged local governments to continue enforcing the state guidelines.
On Wednesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 288 confirmed cases. Eight people are still mildly sick. The county reported no hospitalizations.
- Washington County reported two new cases, for a total of 240 confirmed cases. Five people in the county are still sick with the virus.
- Saratoga County reported four new cases, for a total of 804 confirmed cases. A total of 47 people are still sick with the virus. Three people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported on new case, for a total of 80 confirmed cases. Just one person is sick with the virus in the county.
- Statewide, there were 87,776 tests performed Tuesday, with just 700 new coronavirus cases. That's an infection rate of 0.79%. A total of 558 people are hospitalized and seven people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
