Warren County officials warn of virus testing scam

Warren County officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for a telephone scam pertaining to COVID-19 testing.

A Queensbury resident this week reported receiving a phone call saying the resident had been exposed to the virus and would need to be tested within 72 hours. The person was then told that a test kit could be mailed to them if they made a $50 credit card payment over the phone, according to Warren County Health Services.

But county officials said they are unaware of any legitimate testing offerings being made over the phone, and said no one would be asked for an upfront payment or credit card number after being notified they've been exposed to the virus.

In the event a Warren County resident is exposed to the virus, they would be notified by a member of Health Services, who would go over quarantine practices and testing options with them, county officials said.

Meanwhile, New York performed 87,776 coronavirus tests on Tuesday, the most in a single day since testing began in March. Just 700 people tested positive for the virus, an infection rate of 0.79%.