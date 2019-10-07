Warren County’s Department of Public Works plans to get out of the road paving business starting next year.
The county operates its own paving crew each summer to pave county roads, with private paving contractors hired for some county roads as well. In recent years, however, the cost and quality of work came under scrutiny.
The county crew paving quality improved in recent years, but county Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said he believes he can make better use of his workers by having them keep up with road maintenance while private contractors do the paving.
He said he planned some “maintenance paving” of small, damaged sections by DPW staff next year, but otherwise will leave road paving projects to contractors who will bid for the work.
Hajos said he pulls workers from different DPW crews to make up the paving team, but that results in the DPW “falling behind” in its regular maintenance work.
Privatization will also save money. In addition to contractors often doing the work less expensively, the county has to rent some of the paving equipment.
“Contractors are much more efficient at doing the work,” Hajos said.
Members of the Board of Supervisors Public Works Committee were on board with the idea as well.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover, chairman of the board, called it a “good idea.”
“If you’re pulling people off other things to do this, that’s not good,” Conover said.
“It keeps you doing the small stuff. It’s important to maintain the roads,” said Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Brad Magowan.
Glens Falls 1st Ward Supervisor Jack Diamond said the Glens Falls DPW stopped doing its own paving while he was the city’s mayor and it worked out well, as equipment didn’t have to be replaced.
“We got out of the equipment-purchasing business and became much more efficient,” he said.
