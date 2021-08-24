Warren County officials to research personal fireworks limits

“They are not really the ones that are disturbing the population at large. All the same, they can be dangerous; but this rescinding of the sale and use of sparkling devices is not going to stop the use of all of the loud fireworks.”

Leggett said he enjoyed being able to set off some sparklers with his granddaughter.

“We didn’t go to that large, crowded July 4 event and stayed away from that. We were able to celebrate the independence of our nation at home as allowed by this law. Rescinding this law would take away a right and convenience,” he said.

Wild said a survey of 54 people out of a population of 60,000 is not that scientific.

Braymer pointed out that the county would have a public hearing if this law goes forward.

Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll believes that rescinding the law would be a deterrent to some of these people shooting off illegal fireworks.

Wild wondered if people would just drive over state lines to get the fireworks they want.

Braymer suggested that the county restrict the use of fireworks to a narrower time frame. Right now, fireworks are allowed to be purchased and set off from June 1 and July 4 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.

The Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee tabled the resolution so Acting County Attorney Robert Terwilliger can research the issue.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

