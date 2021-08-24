Warren County officials to research personal fireworks limits

QUEENSBURY — A Warren County committee postponed action on a law to ban the sale and personal use of sparkler-type fireworks so the county’s legal counsel can research if there could be limits on when they are sold.
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson had brought forth the proposal to rescind a law adopted in 2015 allowing the use of these fireworks devices.
He has received complaints from people concerned about the impact on their animals and veterans with PTSD.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, majority leader, said 47 people who responded to a survey put out by the county were in favor of banning fireworks. Seven were in opposition.
Beaty read a letter from village of Lake George Mayor Robert Blais, who is in favor of the ban.
“Our county has several attractive shows for our residents to enjoy safely. Weekly shows are followed by several others that create havoc,” Blais wrote.
Blais added that the sales have no redeeming value for the county. He said “unsightly” tents pop up to sell sparkler and "party-popper" fireworks for a short period of time and then leave the state.
Beaty read a letter from a person who only signed his name as “Jimmy” who opposes the ban.
“There’s not a problem with fireworks in this county. Stop listening to that 5% of the population in this county that wants to complain about everything,” he wrote.
Ann-Marie Mason, the county’s director of emergency services, quoted some statistics from the Consumer Protection Agency that said that in 2020 there were 10,300 fireworks-related injuries nationwide.
A total of 1,600 required treatment by an emergency department. Of those, 900 were due to injuries from sparklers. She found some 2019 statistics from the state Department of Health that said 140 New Yorkers required some type of emergency room care due to fireworks injuries.
Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, who is minority leader, said her children have had sparklers under her supervision. She believes some of the issues relate to the more powerful fireworks and said most people in Glens Falls are opposed to shooting off those fireworks in the city.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild said the fireworks that are allowed are not the kind that people would hear from a couple blocks away.
“I’m not sure this is going to stop that problem if we stop the legal fireworks that are just little sparklers or fountains of spray,” he said.
Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett agreed with Wild, saying most of the fireworks that are being set off are quiet.
“They are not really the ones that are disturbing the population at large. All the same, they can be dangerous; but this rescinding of the sale and use of sparkling devices is not going to stop the use of all of the loud fireworks.”
Leggett said he enjoyed being able to set off some sparklers with his granddaughter.
“We didn’t go to that large, crowded July 4 event and stayed away from that. We were able to celebrate the independence of our nation at home as allowed by this law. Rescinding this law would take away a right and convenience,” he said.
Wild said a survey of 54 people out of a population of 60,000 is not that scientific.
Braymer pointed out that the county would have a public hearing if this law goes forward.
Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll believes that rescinding the law would be a deterrent to some of these people shooting off illegal fireworks.
Wild wondered if people would just drive over state lines to get the fireworks they want.
Braymer suggested that the county restrict the use of fireworks to a narrower time frame. Right now, fireworks are allowed to be purchased and set off from June 1 and July 4 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 2.
The Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee tabled the resolution so Acting County Attorney Robert Terwilliger can research the issue.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.